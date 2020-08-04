Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Pedestrian, 41, struck and seriously injured by SUV in Pacific Beach

A pedestrian was seriously injured when hit by an SUV around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 3 on Grand Avenue west of Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach, police said.
(Bing Maps / PB Monthly)
By City News Service
Aug. 4, 2020
11:26 AM
A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by an SUV while crossing a Pacific Beach street, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:40 p.m. Aug. 3 on Grand Avenue west of Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 24-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUV east in the left lane of Grand Avenue while a 41-year-old woman was trying to cross the street southbound, Heims said. The pedestrian stepped off the raised center median and was struck by the Jeep.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and other serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

