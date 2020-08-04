Pacific Beach briefs: California Taco Club; VFW post; new residential communities

California Taco Club opens at PB’s Breakfast Republic

Breakfast Republic owner Johan Engman has opened California Taco Club, a walk-up Mexican food service window at the Pacific Beach location of his Breakfast Republic restaurant at 4465 Mission Blvd.

California Taco Club serves tacos, burritos, ceviches and housemade horchata for take-out and patio seating.

This follows Engman’s opening of Eggies out of a 205-square-foot container adjacent to Breakfast Republic, serving breakfast sandwiches.



VFW, American Legion work to upgrade PB location

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion of Pacific Beach are trying to upgrade their building at 853 Turquoise St. and expand community outreach and are looking for donations.

To raise money in the past, the nonprofits VFW Post 5985, American Legion Post 552, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 552 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 552, all of which have the same home, have held fundraising events, provided meals for sale and rented the building’s hall. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the post has been closed

to the public since mid-March.

The groups also are seeking new members. For more information about donations and memberships, contact VFW Post 5985 Commander Mike Hill at (858) 454-7440.



New homes available in Crown Point

Homebuilder Lennar has debuted Eko Blok, a collection of 30 upscale single-family homes in Crown Point.

Eko Blok features six floor plans ranging from 1,655 to 1,776 square feet, with three or four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ bathrooms. Pricing begins around $1.2 million.

For more information, visit lennar.com/sd or call (858) 465-6065.



Luxury apartment complex opens in PB

Jefferson Pacific Beach, a luxury apartment community, has opened at 4275 Mission Bay Drive, offering one- to three-bedroom units, a saltwater pool and spa with a bay-view deck and outdoor barbecues, a surfboard repair station, water sports storage, bike lockers and racks, a dog grooming and washing area and other features.

For more information, visit jeffersonpacificbeach.com.

— Compiled by PB Monthly staff