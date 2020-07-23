Man stabbed in Pacific Beach

A man was wounded in a stabbing in Pacific Beach on July 22, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:40 a.m. from a man who told them he had been stabbed on Garnet Avenue near Cass Street, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Paramedics responded to the scene but learned that the man’s girlfriend had already taken him to a hospital, Lockwood said. The severity of the man’s injuries was unknown.

Officers detained a man for questioning, Lockwood said.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing were under investigation.