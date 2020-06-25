Pacific Beach crime and public safety news: Murder trial ordered in stabbing; police blotter and more

Man to stand trial in fatal stabbing outside Pacific Beach store

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man during an altercation outside a Pacific Beach convenience store was ordered June 23 to stand trial on a murder charge.

Desmond Alejandro Williams, 33, is accused in the June 22, 2019, death of 40-year-old Sean Paul Snellman, who was stabbed multiple times outside a 7-Eleven on Mission Boulevard.

Medics took Snellman to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Snellman punched Williams and swung at him at least one other time before being stabbed, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing.

According to testimony from San Diego police officers, witnesses said Williams began to leave the scene on a skateboard, dropped a knife, went back to retrieve it and said either “You’re dead” or “You’re a dead man” before leaving.

Snellman was unarmed during the altercation, according to Deputy District Attorney Frederick Washington Jr.

Williams was arrested Nov. 12 in National City. He could face 26 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge and an allegation of use of a knife.

His bail was set at $2 million. He is due back in court Wednesday, July 8. — City News Service



Maserati crashes into parked cars in Crown Point

A Maserati smashed into parked cars in Crown Point in a crash in which alcohol was suspected as a factor, according to San Diego police.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. June 20 at Yosemite and Ingraham streets. The driver became stuck in the vehicle and firefighters had to extricate him with hydraulic rescue tools known as the “jaws of life,” said police Sgt. Clinton Leisz. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police said the Maserati hit a parked car, which pushed a Mercedes-Benz SUV partially into a nearby home. A light pole also was damaged near the home. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



2 seriously injured in car crash

A driver and his passenger were seriously injured when the car they were in crashed into a support beam for a carport on June 19 in the 3800 block of Bayside Lane in Mission Beach.

The 24-year-old man driving the 2006 Acura TL suffered a broken right ankle and the 25-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat suffered skull and nose fractures and a concussion, according to police. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.



Police blotter

Assault: 29

Drug/alcohol violation: 182

Driving under the influence, drugs/alcohol: 5

Fraud: 2

Arson: 2 — 1700 block Garnet, 3:34 a.m. June 6; 1000 block Garnet, 5:16 a.m. June 6

Rape: 2 — Diamond Street and Mission Boulevard, 2:34 a.m. May 31; 4000 block Bayard, 5:34 p.m. June 14

Other sex crime: 3 — 1100 block Emerald, 8:30 p.m. May 22; 1300 block Garnet, 7 p.m. June 9; 1000 block Santa Clara, 5:50 p.m. June 16

Residential burglary: 7 — 700 block Kingston, 7 p.m. May 30; 3900 block Ingraham, 6:30 p.m. June 4; 3900 block Gresham, 6:30 p.m. June 8; 1100 block Felspar, 10 p.m. June 12; 1100 block Thomas, 1 p.m. June 13; 3800 block Jewell, 3 p.m. June 19; 1700 block La Playa, 9:30 p.m. June 19

Commercial robbery: 1 — 4400 block Mission, 6:20 a.m. June 16

Commercial burglary: 4 — 700 block Felspar, 4:28 a.m. June 3; 1800 block Garnet, 10 a.m. May 26; 3900 block Riviera, noon May 26; 5100 block Santa Fe, 9:05 a.m. June 13

Street robbery: 2 — 5000 block Soledad, 1:50 a.m. June 9; 700 block Kennebeck, 7:28 p.m. June 17

Grand theft (over $950): 21

Petty theft/shoplifting: 22

Vandalism: 22

Vehicle break-in: 42

Vehicle theft: 22

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego police reports