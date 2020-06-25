What’s up in business: New, closed and upcoming establishments in Pacific Beach
The business picture has been in flux the past few months because of the coronavirus, which has made it tough for businesses to open new locations and perhaps as tough to keep track of what’s new.
PB Monthly reached out to Discover Pacific Beach to find out about new business locations, which businesses are coming and which have closed permanently or will soon.
New businesses
Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken
- 1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 100
- (858) 369-5212
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Sunday
Mimi & Red Boutique
- Women’s trendy clothing and accessories
- 5005 Cass St.
- (858) 456-7933
Beach Bumzz Baja Fusion
- Comfort foods including fish tacos, burritos, sandwiches and wings with a Baja twist.
- 978 Garnet Ave.
- (858) 999-0075
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Our Green Affair
- Health-focused bowls, salads, loaded potatoes and more
- 980 Garnet Ave.
- (858) 352-6641
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
City Tacos
- Traditional recipes combined with Southern California flavors in meat, fish, vegetarian and paleo diet options
- 4516 Mission Blvd.
- (858) 284-4239
- 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
Harry’s Taco Club
- Tacos and burritos
- 4612 Cass St.
Wokou Ramen & Yakatori
- Handcrafted Japanese-influenced dishes and signature cocktails
- 3801 Ingraham St.
- (858) 400-4511
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Armonia Kitchen
- Plant-based cuisine
- 1422 Garnet Ave.
- (858) 999-0093
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Arbor Collective San Diego
- Snowboards, skateboards and bamboo apparel produced with natural materials
- 936 Garnet Ave.
- (619) 554-0550
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
Closing permanently
Traveler’s Depot
- Luggage, money belts, electronic gadgets, travel guides and more
- 1655 Garnet Ave.
Coming soon
Bubble Up Boba + Waffles
- 1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 105
- Dessert shop featuring boba tea, bubble waffles and ice cream
La Clochette Du Coin
- Location TBA
- Contemporary European-style bakery and cafe
Eggies
- 4465 Mission Blvd.
- Grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches, breakfast jars, coffee and more