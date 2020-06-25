What’s up in business: New, closed and upcoming establishments in Pacific Beach

The business picture has been in flux the past few months because of the coronavirus, which has made it tough for businesses to open new locations and perhaps as tough to keep track of what’s new.

PB Monthly reached out to Discover Pacific Beach to find out about new business locations, which businesses are coming and which have closed permanently or will soon.

Did we miss your business? Send an email to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and we’ll include it in next month’s edition.



New businesses

Dave’s Hot Chicken is at 1001 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach. (Savanah Duffy)

Dave’s Hot Chicken



Specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken

1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 100

(858) 369-5212

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Sunday

Mimi & Red Boutique



Women’s trendy clothing and accessories

5005 Cass St.

(858) 456-7933

Beach Bumzz Baja Fusion



Comfort foods including fish tacos, burritos, sandwiches and wings with a Baja twist.

978 Garnet Ave.

(858) 999-0075

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Our Green Affair



Health-focused bowls, salads, loaded potatoes and more

980 Garnet Ave.

(858) 352-6641

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

City Tacos



Traditional recipes combined with Southern California flavors in meat, fish, vegetarian and paleo diet options

4516 Mission Blvd.

(858) 284-4239

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

Harry’s Taco Club



Tacos and burritos

4612 Cass St.

Wokou Ramen & Yakatori



Handcrafted Japanese-influenced dishes and signature cocktails

3801 Ingraham St.

(858) 400-4511

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Armonia Kitchen



Plant-based cuisine

1422 Garnet Ave.

(858) 999-0093

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Arbor Collective San Diego



Snowboards, skateboards and bamboo apparel produced with natural materials

936 Garnet Ave.

(619) 554-0550

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Closing permanently

Kay Thayer, owner of Traveler’s Depot on Garnet Avenue, has decided to shut the store and liquidate its stock of travel books, maps, luggage, outfits, equipment and accessories. (Steven Mihailovich)

Traveler’s Depot



Luggage, money belts, electronic gadgets, travel guides and more

1655 Garnet Ave.

Coming soon

Bubble Up Boba + Waffles is coming to Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. (Savanah Duffy)

Bubble Up Boba + Waffles



1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 105

Dessert shop featuring boba tea, bubble waffles and ice cream

La Clochette Du Coin



Location TBA

Contemporary European-style bakery and cafe

Eggies



4465 Mission Blvd.