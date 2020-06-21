‘March Against Hate’ calls on Pacific Beach to ‘become more of a diverse community’

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Pacific Beach on June 20 to call out racism, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, organizers said.

The “We March Against Hate” demonstration began at 9 a.m. at the Crystal Pier, organizer Armon Harvey said. After marching through the streets of Pacific Beach, the protesters ended up back at the pier at noon.

A couple of hundred marchers demanded that the Pacific Beach community “become more of a diverse community and stop pushing out blacks and browns and LGBTQ people,” Harvey said.

“Pacific Beach residents and business owners have been pushing the narrative that PB is a white community with no outsiders welcome,” Harvey said. “We’re tired of them pushing us out.”

Harvey accused many businesses in PB of not hiring minorities for years.

“We’re finally getting people to rally together ... for a unity of change,” Harvey said.