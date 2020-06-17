Man hops pharmacy counter at Pacific Beach CVS and steals prescription drugs

A man hopped the pharmacy counter at a CVS store in Pacific Beach and stole prescription drugs, San Diego police said.

It happened shortly after 6:35 p.m. June 16 at the CVS on Mission Boulevard between Hornblend Street and Grand Avenue, police Officer John Buttle said.

The man jumped the pharmacy counter and told a pharmacist not to move while he took an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs off the shelves, Buttle said. The thief then ran north from the store, the officer said. No weapons were seen during the incident.

The man was described as about 5-foot-6, Latino, in his mid-20s and weighing around 130 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing.