Pacific Beach Walk for Equality draws hundreds

Hundreds of people gathered at Crystal Pier for the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality on June 14 to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest police brutality.

Many participants marched with signs and many wore masks in accord with San Diego County health guidelines against the coronavirus.

The Walk for Equality followed a similar event the previous weekend and a march June 13 in which a diverse crowd of several hundred walked through the streets from Pacific Beach Community Park to Bonita Cove.

With protests being held throughout the San Diego area and worldwide in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police May 25, Pacific Beach local Kai Phillips, who set the Walk for Equality in motion, said he felt “the momentum from last weekend to this weekend was very consistent.”

1 / 9 Protesters rally at the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality at Crystal Pier on June 14. (Savanah Duffy) 2 / 9 Mary Flagstad and Thomas Omans participate in the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality on June 14. (Savanah Duffy) 3 / 9 Protesters against police brutality gather to support the Black Lives Matter movement on June 14 in Pacific Beach. (Savanah Duffy) 4 / 9 Community members stand with protest signs before the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality. (Savanah Duffy) 5 / 9 Pacific Beach Walk for Equality organizer Kai Phillips makes a statement in support of Black Lives Matter at the start of the protest June 14. (Courtesy) 6 / 9 Demonstrators gather near the Crystal Pier for the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality on June 14. (Savanah Duffy) 7 / 9 Demonstrators march in the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality in support of Black Lives Matter. (Savanah Duffy) 8 / 9 Protesters set out on the Walk for Equality on June 14 in Pacific Beach. (Savanah Duffy) 9 / 9 Participants show their messages in the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality. (Savanah Duffy)

“I feel that it was very successful,” he said. “I think we had such a good turnout of our neighbors and community members.”

The protesters marched in a large loop from Crystal Pier east on Garnet Avenue onto Ingraham Street and turned around on Grand Avenue to head back to the pier, drawing honks of support from many drivers along the route.

The San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.

