Pacific Beach news briefs: Beach sunbathing, school funding, possible rent relief, more

Sunbathing allowed at beaches in SD County

Effective June 2, people can sit and lounge at local beaches provided they maintain physical distancing or wear a face covering when close to others as continued precautions against the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency officials.

Sitting on the beach will be allowed for sunbathing and relaxing with towels and chairs if you do it with people in your own household. However, group activities such as football and volleyball are prohibited.



Districts call for more state funding to reopen schools

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten and Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner say the proposed 2020-21 state budget does not provide funding necessary to safely reopen school campuses in the fall.

“Reopening schools is integral to the future well-being of our students as well as restarting the economy,” the superintendents said in a joint statement May 29. “However, opening our schools will not be as easy as separating desks or placing pieces of tape on the floor. We will need to ensure the safety and well-being of all in our school community — students, staff and families. Facilities will need to be reconfigured and supplies purchased to sanitize schools on a regular basis. Personal protective equipment will need to be provided to students and staff. More teachers and staff will be needed to do this extra work in schools and to provide both in-school and online learning programs. And state authorities have to provide the funding for all of these necessary pieces. ...

“Public health authorities must solve some very real issues for the safe return of our school community. For example, our two school districts employ about 90,000 people and serve approximately 825,000 students who live with another couple million people. A robust system of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing will need to be in place before we can consider reopening schools.

“Local health authorities, not school districts, have to lead the way on testing, contact tracing and a clear set of protocols on how to respond to any occurrence of the virus.”



San Diego approves rent relief program but not how to fund it

The San Diego City Council approved the creation of a rent relief fund that could help thousands of out-of-work renters. However, how much will be in the fund and where the money will come from will take weeks to hammer out.

The council unanimously approved the fund June 2, saying renters likely owe thousands of dollars because of economic woes from the coronavirus pandemic and could be at risk of eviction because of rent not paid during the crisis.

City budget hearings are scheduled for next week, and whatever comes out of those discussions will ultimately have to be approved by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, as well as a second vote by the council.

Creation of the fund was proposed by Councilman Chris Ward, who put the price tag at $61.9 million. He suggested that money for it come from $248 million given to the city from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Requirements for how to use the money are open-ended, with rules saying it can be used to assist recovery efforts.

Building sold on Garnet Avenue

A building at 1020 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach currently occupied by Five Guys restaurant has been sold for $1.9 million.

Brian Pyke and Allison Campbell of Retail Insite represented the seller, Tanya Blane, and the buyer, whose name was undisclosed. The transaction for the 4,500-square-foot building was made in early May.

“Pacific Beach continues to evolve as a dynamic neighborhood and ideal location for investors in San Diego. Coastal pockets have historically been able to weather downturns better than other submarkets, and I think PB will continue to be a great area to invest in,” Pyke said.



Mental health support during COVID-19

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s office released a COVID-19 mental health resources list, stating, “We know that many San Diegans are struggling to maintain not just their physical health but their mental and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A news release included tips for coping, including:

Maintain meal, exercise and bedtime routines.

Connect with others safely, using technology.

Stay informed, but avoid overindulging in news.

Share concerns with family members and friends.

Those experiencing a mental health crisis and are in need of immediate help can call the Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240, available 24 hours a day in more than 150 languages.

For a list of more resources, such as materials to help parents talk to their children about COVID-19 and give them a healthy outlet to express themselves, visit bit.ly/coronavirusmentalhealthsd.

For more information and updates, visit coronavirus-sd.com.

Girl Squad Fitness holds virtual classes

Girl Squad Fitness, a San Diego-based after-school program for girls, is offering virtual classes for girls in grades three through five. (Courtesy)

Girl Squad Fitness, a San Diego-based after-school program for girls, is offering virtual classes, giving girls in grades three through five opportunities to get their bodies moving, laugh, play games, share stories and support one another.

Girl Squad Fitness blends creative fitness with activities that focus on self-confidence, self-acceptance and positive peer interactions.

“Creating this program has greatly impacted my life, and I want to do my part to help the girls in our community and beyond navigate through their days while staying at home,” founder Elise Bernier said.

Classes are held from 2 to 2:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom. All third- through fifth-grade girls may join, though classes are limited to 10 participants.

The price is a recommended donation of $5 to $10 per class. If a family is unable to pay, the student may join for free.

Sign-ups and more information are available at GirlSquadFitness.com, or contact Bernier at Elise@GirlSquadFitness.com.

