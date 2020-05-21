PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market reopens with changes

The Pacific Beach Tuesday Farmers’ Market has returned to Bayard and Hornblend streets after being shut down since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The May 19 reopening brought a lot of changes for the market, including reduced hours, face coverings, social distancing and other restrictions.

“We have always viewed our farmers market as a way to provide farm-fresh food and produce to the community while supporting local vendors,” said Sara Berns, executive director of the nonprofit Discover Pacific Beach. “We are excited to have the market back open with public safety precautions in place to protect our community, support our farmers and bring fresh food into the neighborhood.”



What to expect at the market

The market will be more widely spread out and booths are limited to farm and grocery products in accord with city of San Diego guidelines, according to pacificbeach.org. Currently, no food or beverages are prepared to consume onsite.

Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. (they had been 2 to 7 p.m.).

Face coverings are required for all shoppers as well as vendors. A minimum of six feet must be kept between everyone (including family members, to avoid confusion). No pets are allowed in the market.

Also, booths are “one-touch shopping.” Customers point out the items they want to buy and the vendor will hand them to them. Reusable bags are acceptable as long as the shopper packs his or her own bag.

There will be only one entry and one exit point to each block. Entries are on Hornblend Street, with exits on Garnet Avenue and on the west end of Hornblend, according to the market’s Facebook page.

“As long as the community can work with us in following guidelines, we will be able to continue the PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market,” Berns said.

For a full list of vendors and updates for the PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/PBTuesdayMarket.