PB Town Council meeting will discuss ‘slow streets’ and design for Foothill/Loring roundabout

The Pacific Beach Town Council’s monthly meeting will take place online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The agenda includes the following items:

Q&A with local emergency services and public officials

San Diego’s “slow streets” program, including the closure of Pacific Beach’s Diamond Street to through traffic between Mission Boulevard and Olney Street

Design for a roundabout at Foothill Boulevard and Loring Street

Winning designs in “Community in Quarantine” art contest

PB Chalk Art winner

Porch Portrait contest

To attend the livestreamed meeting, visit the Town Council’s Facebook page at bit.ly/pbtcfacebook. Questions will be fielded from Facebook in the comments section.