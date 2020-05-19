Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

PB Town Council meeting will discuss ‘slow streets’ and design for Foothill/Loring roundabout

As part of the city of San Diego's "slow streets" program, Diamond Street in Pacific Beach is closed to through traffic between Mission Boulevard and Olney Street in an effort to create a safe path for pedestrians and bicyclists.
(Savanah Duffy)
By Savanah Duffy
May 19, 2020
1:57 PM
Share

The Pacific Beach Town Council’s monthly meeting will take place online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The agenda includes the following items:

  • Q&A with local emergency services and public officials
  • San Diego’s “slow streets” program, including the closure of Pacific Beach’s Diamond Street to through traffic between Mission Boulevard and Olney Street
  • Design for a roundabout at Foothill Boulevard and Loring Street
  • Winning designs in “Community in Quarantine” art contest
  • PB Chalk Art winner
  • Porch Portrait contest

To attend the livestreamed meeting, visit the Town Council’s Facebook page at bit.ly/pbtcfacebook. Questions will be fielded from Facebook in the comments section.

News
Savanah Duffy
Follow Us
Advertisement