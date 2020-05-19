PB Town Council meeting will discuss ‘slow streets’ and design for Foothill/Loring roundabout

The Pacific Beach Town Council’s monthly meeting will take place online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The agenda includes the following items:
- Q&A with local emergency services and public officials
- San Diego’s “slow streets” program, including the closure of Pacific Beach’s Diamond Street to through traffic between Mission Boulevard and Olney Street
- Design for a roundabout at Foothill Boulevard and Loring Street
- Winning designs in “Community in Quarantine” art contest
- PB Chalk Art winner
- Porch Portrait contest
To attend the livestreamed meeting, visit the Town Council’s Facebook page at bit.ly/pbtcfacebook. Questions will be fielded from Facebook in the comments section.