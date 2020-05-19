Pacific Beach contest’s top artists depict ‘Community in Quarantine’

The top entries in the Pacific Beach Town Council’s “Community in Quarantine” art contest feature a surfer in a hazmat suit and a mock newspaper featuring scenes of the times under coronavirus restrictions.

The designs are featured on T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tank tops and baseball shirts that the Town Council is selling to raise money to address neighborhood needs during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlie Nieto, who won the contest with his creation of the hazmat surfer, is a Mission Bay High School graduate who is starting his first year at San Diego State University.

“Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity,” Nieto said on the Town Council website. “I’m so stoked to see my art on T-shirts that will help improve our PB!”

Designs that Charlie Nieto (left) and Victor Garcia entered in the Pacific Beach Town Council’s “Community in Quarantine” art contest are featured on shirts being sold as a fundraiser. (Pacific Beach Town Council)

Runner-up Victor Garcia, who created the “QuaranTimes” newspaper design, said, “I am very happy for this opportunity to contribute my art to the community.”

The “quaran-tees” are available until Monday, May 25, in several colors for men, women and children. Prices range from about $22 to about $48.

To order, go to pbtowncouncil.org/t-shirts.