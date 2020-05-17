Pedestrian injured when hit by a car in Pacific Beach

A 24-year-old pedestrian suffered injuries to his chest and multiple bone fractures when struck by a car late May 16 near Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

He was hit just before midnight by a 2020 Ford Fusion heading west along Grand on a green light, San Diego police said. The driver wasn’t able to avoid the pedestrian, who darted across the intersection from the east sidewalk along Fanuel, investigators said.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Investigators determined that the 25-year-old man behind the wheel was not intoxicated.