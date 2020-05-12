San Diego County malls, offices and some other businesses can reopen

San Diego County officials said Tuesday that malls can reopen for curbside service and offices and businesses that offer certain services also are allowed to reopen, effective immediately.

The announcement followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to again loosen the state’s stay-at-home order.

County officials also reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. To date, 5,161 county residents have been sickened by the coronavirus and 190 have died.

The latest victims — nine men and six women —died between May 7 and May 11 and were between the ages of 56 and 92. All had existing health conditions.

Here are the businesses that can reopen in San Diego County once they have submitted a Safe Reopening Plan to county officials:

All malls, including outdoor malls, strip malls and outlet malls, can reopen for curbside service.

Offices, though teleworking remains strongly encouraged.

Pet groomers

Car washes

Outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces

Restaurants were not given the green light to resume dine-in options.