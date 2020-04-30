Gelson’s Pacific Beach store closes, then reopens after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Gelson’s supermarket temporarily closed its Pacific Beach location April 29 after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, at 730 Turquoise St., reopened for its regular schedule April 30 after being sanitized and inspected, according to the company.

The employee had last worked at the store April 26 and Gelson’s learned of the positive test three days later, the company said in a statement.

“The affected employee was not in direct contact with customers for more than 10 minutes at any point,” Gelson’s said. “We are alerting all Gelson’s employees at the location, encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with the affected team member to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their health care providers right away if they develop any symptoms. Those team members that were in direct contact with the employee have already been notified and will be paid for a self-quarantine.”

Gelson’s said it would pay all employees for any scheduled shifts that were canceled or shortened by the closure.

Supermarkets and other grocery stores are considered essential businesses and are exempt from closure orders made in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“We take our obligations seriously to ensure we continue to provide food and supplies needed during this time,” Gelson’s said. “As we continue to respond to this ever-changing and growing situation, Gelson’s focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and customers and to best support our communities.”