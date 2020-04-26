Protesters rally in Pacific Beach against coronavirus-driven restrictions

Protesters with signs and U.S. flags gathered near a lifeguard station in Pacific Beach on April 26 to protest state and county stay-at-home orders and beach closures issued in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

About 100 people rallied next to the PB Shore Club at 4343 Ocean Blvd., most not practicing social distancing or wearing facial coverings.

Two police motorcycle officers circled the area, with dozens of officers patrolling on foot. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was cited for violating stay-at-home orders or congregating on a closed beach.

San Diego beaches are set to reopen at sunrise Monday, April 27, for surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders in the ocean and runners and walkers on the sand. However, Phase 1 of the plan restricts group gatherings, parking and sitting or lying down on the sand.

The protest, dubbed “A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally,” was organized by Naomi Soria, aka Naomi Israel, who organized a rally April 18 in downtown San Diego.

The protesters in Pacific Beach carried signs with messages such as “COVID is a lie” and “PB is open.”

The rally began at 1 p.m. and people started to leave the area near the lifeguard tower after about a half-hour, gathering at the corner of Mission Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

A day earlier at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, three people were arrested and cited during a similar protest for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach.