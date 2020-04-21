PB neighborhood parks reopen for walking, jogging and biking

Although beaches, boardwalks and shoreline parks remain closed to prevent gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis, neighborhood parks reopened Tuesday, April 21, for what San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer calls “limited use.”

Among the parks that were reopened are Pacific Beach Community Park and Kate Sessions Neighborhood Park in Pacific Beach. For the full list, go to sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/park-status.pdf.

Activities such as walking, jogging and bicycling will be allowed. No active sports, organized activities or groups will be authorized. Physical distancing rules must be followed and face coverings are strongly recommended in accord with San Diego County directives. Parking lots will remain closed, and San Diegans are encouraged to visit the parks closest to them.

The mayor said future decisions, including whether the limited park reopenings will remain in effect or whether additional recreational facilities will be opened in a phased approach will depend on the ongoing monitoring of coronavirus cases and how closely physical distancing rules are followed.

