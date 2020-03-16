Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Here’s what’s closed, canceled or postponed in San Diego because of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Petco Park prep
(K.C. Alfred)

From schools and entertainment to sports and conventions, here’s a roundup of what has been affected

By Union-Tribune Staff
March 16, 2020
9:47 AM
Share
1

Concerns about the coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, have prompted a surge of postponed and canceled events across San Diego County as well as neighboring counties. A list of those impacted events appears below. It will be updated as information becomes available.

2
Arts and entertainment
  • San Diego Zoo (through the end of March)
  • San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through the end of March)
  • Legoland (through the end of March)
  • USS Midway Museum (through the end of March)
  • Coachella (postponed until Oct. 9-11, 16-18)
  • Stagecoach (postponed until Oct. 23-25)
  • San Diego Rep (all performances through end of March)
  • San Diego Symphony (all performances through end of March)
  • La Jolla Playhouse (all performances through end of March)
  • La Jolla Music Society (all performances through end of March)
  • San Diego Opera (all performances through end of March)
  • Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s downtown location (closed until further notice)
  • San Diego Music Awards at House of Blues (March 23, postponed; SDMA showcase concerts will take place as scheduled, between March 17 and 21, at local bars and nightclubs)
  • Old Globe (all performances through end of March)
  • Cygnet Theatre (all performances until April 16)
  • New Village Arts Theatre (postponed indefinitely)
  • North Coast Rep (all performances for the time being)
  • Lamb’s Players Theatre (all performances through April 1)
  • Patio Playhouse (all performances through end of March)
  • OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. (all performances at least through March 15)
  • OnStage Playhouse (all performances until April 2)
  • UC San Diego Art Power (all performances until May 12)
  • Warwick’s (all author readings through end of March)
  • Pechanga Resort Casino (all concerts through end of April are postponed)
  • Poway Center for the Performing Arts (all performances through end of March)
  • San Diego Latino Film Festival (postponed)
  • Broadway/San Diego: “Frozen” (postponed)
  • André Rieu at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 18, canceled)
  • La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: War Reqiuem (canceled)
  • ArtPower (all performances through May 10)
  • Celine Dion at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 31, postponed)
  • Flogging Molly at Harrah’s Resort SoCal (March 12, canceled)
  • “Whose Live Anyway” at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 12, canceled)
  • Will Ferrell at Balboa Theatre (March 17, canceled)
  • Best of Broadway at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 13-14, canceled)
  • Livingston Taylor at Humphreys Backstage Live (March 15, canceled)
  • Joan Osborne, The Weepies at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (April 3, canceled)
  • Belly Up (all performances through end of March)
  • Music Box (all performances through end of March)
  • House of Blues (all main concert-hall shows are postponed or canceled through April 9)
  • Dizzy’s (weekend of March 14-15)
  • Choral Consortium of San Diego (all performances through end of March)
  • Sacra/Profana at St. James by-the-sea Episcopal Church (March 22, postponed)
  • The Magnolia (all performances through end of March)
  • Pearl Jam at Viejas Arena (April 16, postponed)
  • Lauren Daigle at Pechanga Arena San Diego (April 16, postponed until Oct. 17)
  • Balboa Park Carousel (closed through end of March)
  • Live & Up Close theatre and Heritage Event Center events (through March)
  • Oxford Social Club at the Pendry (temporarily closed)
  • The Living Coast Discovery Center (through April 5)
  • A Tribute to Queens of Africa by Runoko Rashidi (March 14, canceled)
  • Centro Cultural de la Raza (large events, fundraisers canceled through March)
  • San Diego Museum of Art (effective March 14)
  • San Diego History Center (effective March 16)
  • Fandango at the Wall at Copley Symphony Hall (postponed from March 14 to May 30)
  • Observatory North Park (check website for specific cancellations)
  • San Diego New Music (postponed)
  • Bach Collegium San Diego Bach at noon (March 25, postponed)
  • California Ballet’s “Beer & Ballet” (canceled)
  • Bodhi Tree Concerts’ Songs of Suffrage (March 29, postponed)
3
Balboa Park
  • Balboa Park Carousel
  • Fleet Science Center
  • Japanese Friendship Garden
  • Museum of Photographic Arts
  • San Diego Art Institute
  • San Diego Air and Space Museum
  • San Diego Automotive Museum
  • San Diego History Center
  • San Diego Model Railroad Museum
  • San Diego Museum of Art
  • San Diego Museum of Man
  • San Diego Natural History Museum
  • Spanish Village Art Center
  • Timken Museum of Art
  • WorldBeat Center
  • San Diego Zoo
  • San Diego municipal public swimming pools (through April 6)
4
Casinos
  • Casino Pauma, Pauma Valley (through March 31)
  • Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center (through March 31)
  • Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula (through March 31)
5
Churches
  • Beth Jacob Congregation: Friday and Saturday night services, all other programming, canceled
  • Diocese of San Diego: All daily and Sunday Masses canceled
6
Conferences at San Diego Convention Center
  • All conferences (through end of March)
7
Events
  • EarthFair (to be rescheduled)
  • ShamROCK (canceled)
  • St. Patrick’s Day parade (canceled)
  • Farmer’s markets in San Diego County (many are canceled)
  • Union-Tribune CaregiverSD Community Expo (March 21, postponed until September)
  • San Diego Women’s Week (March 16-20, canceled)
  • WonderCon (sister event of Comic-Con in Anaheim, canceled)
  • Spring Bridal Bazaar at Del Mar Fairgrounds (March 15, postponed until May 24)
  • San Diego County Credit Union used car sale at Del Mar Fairgrounds (moved to Penske dealerships
  • Crossroads of the West Gun Show (postponed)
  • Picnic in the Park event in National City (postponed)
  • San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony (canceled)
  • “Giving Arch” Celebration on Grand Avenue at Centre City Parkway, Escondido (canceled)
  • One Year Anniversary of the Sycuan Casino and Resort (canceled)
  • San Diego EarthWorks — Earth Fair 2020 (April 19, postponed until Sept. 13)
  • Spring Food Truck festival in Balboa Park (canceled)
  • Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories at Pechanga Arena San Diego (canceled)
  • Culinary Historians of San Diego food lecture (March 21, canceled)
  • Art on 30th opening reception for “Naturals & Neutrals” show (March 21, canceled)
8
Government and courts
  • San Diego Superior Court (suspending civil trials for next 30 days)
  • San Diego Association of Governments offices (through April 3)
  • City of San Diego non-critical operations, all meetings of boards, commissions, including Planning Commission and the Historical Resources Board, (through March 31)
9
Restaurants, bars and nightclubs (temporary closures)
  • Campfire, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at thisiscampfire.com)
  • Crown Brunch Room, Babcock & Story, ENO, Serea and all shops at Hotel Del Coronado (Sheerwater remains open)
  • Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, Gaslamp Quarter
  • FaVa Tacos, San Diego (permanently closed)
  • Jeune et Jolie, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at jeune-jolie.com)
  • Monzu Fresh Pasta, East Village
  • Oxford Social Club, Pendry Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter
  • Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants: Herb & Wood, Herb & Eatery, Animae, NIMA Cafe, Herb & Sea, Green Acre Campus Pointe, Green Acre Nautilus, Farmer & The Seahorse, Wood Yu and Herb & Ranch
10
Retail stores
  • Apple stores (all locations)
  • Anthropologie (all locations)
  • Free People (all locations)
  • Nike stores (all locations)
  • Urban Outfitters (all locations)
11
Schools (closures)
  • Alpine Union School District (through April 13)
  • Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)
  • Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)
  • Catholic Diocese of San Diego schools
  • Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)
  • City Tree Christian School
  • Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)
  • Dehesa School District (through April 17)
  • Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)
  • Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)
  • Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)
  • Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)
  • Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)
  • La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)
  • Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)
  • Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)
  • Poway Unified School District (April 6)
  • San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)
  • San Dieguito Union School District
  • San Marcos Unified School District
  • San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)
  • Solana Beach School District
  • South Bay Union School District (through April 3)
  • Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)
  • Vallecitos School District (through April 14)
12
Sports
  • NCAA
  • SDSU
  • Mountain West Conference
  • NBA: Games suspended indefinitely
  • MLB: Opening day delayed at least two weeks
  • MLS: Games suspended for 30 days (as of March 12)
13
Theme parks
  • Legoland California (through March 31)
  • San Diego Zoo (through March 31)
  • San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through March 31)
  • SeaWorld San Diego (through March 31)

Regional:

  • Disneyland Park (through March 31)
  • Disney California Adventure Park (through March 31)
  • Knott’s Berry Farm (through March 31)
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain (through March 31)
  • Universal Studios Hollywood (through March 27)
Updates:
2:52 PM, Mar. 16, 2020: The Casbah, Dizzy’s and the Soda Bar have also closed for the time being.
Share
NewsEventsCalendar
Union-Tribune Staff