Interfaith Prayer Breakfast celebrates ‘our common home’ in Pacific Beach

By Savanah Duffy
March 3, 2020
The Interfaith Coalition Prayer Breakfast hosted by Pacific Beach’s Beach and Bay Family YMCA brought a full house to the PB Presbyterian Church on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 27.

To read more about the event, see “Reporter’s Notebook: Unity comes to Pacific Beach on a wing and a prayer (breakfast)”

Pat Brounstein, Howard Williams, Marcia Coles, Cliff McReynolds, Sandy Troya, Betty Matteson and Barbara Bailey  (Savanah Duffy)
Community members hold hands in unity as Pastor Brian Daly says the closing prayer.  (Savanah Duffy)
Baron Herdelin-Doherty, Beach & Bay Family YMCA director Leane Marchese and Shari Simpson  (Savanah Duffy)
Wesley Tran and Michelle LeBeau (San Diego Rescue Mission), Nicole Pearson and Anthony Camara (with Thrivent)  (Savanah Duffy)
Sister Mary O’Connor, Lee Hulburt and Betty Matteson  (Savanah Duffy)
Sereen Hassane, Taha Hassane, Jenee Wallace and Chris Hulburt  (Savanah Duffy)
Daniel Kirk, Liz Kirk, Jenee Wallace and Denice Petersen  (Savanah Duffy)
Breakfast attendees participate in the Sufi-guided meditation.  (Savanah Duffy)
Michelle Goering sings a Baha’i song as she leads guests in prayer.  (Savanah Duffy)
Catholic Bishop Robert McElroy addresses the audience.  (Savanah Duffy)
Steve Allman, Margie Carroll, Karen (last name unknown), Janis Peterson, Millie Mealey, JoAnn (last name unknown), Ruth Bergstrom  (Savanah Duffy)
Mayte Guttierez speaks about taking care of the planet.  (Savanah Duffy)
Rabbi Paula Reimer tells a story from a children’s book about animals helping God design humans.  (Savanah Duffy)

