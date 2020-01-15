Pacific Beach News Briefs for January 2020

Registrar urges action in postcards to voters

Postcards are showing up in the mailboxes of 1.8 million registered San Diego County voters alerting them to political party rules on voting for president in the March 3 primary election.

Political parties decide who can vote for their presidential candidates.

Anyone who is registered as nonpartisan — also known as independent, no party preference or decline to state — will not see the presidential race on their primary election ballot at all. To vote for president on March 3, they must act to get that option.

The American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian parties are allowing nonpartisan voters to cross over and vote for their presidential candidate. But they must request one of those ballots.

To vote for a presidential candidate with the Green, Peace and Freedom or Republican party, nonpartisan voters must re-register with that party.

Voters who are already registered with a political party will get only that party’s ballot with their presidential candidate. To vote for a candidate in another party, the voter will need to re-register with that party.

Voters who have moved, changed their name or visited the DMV recently will also need to re-register.

One can double check their registration, re-register and register to vote at sdvote.com

Californians will need REAL ID card to fly for holidays 2020

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Californians that new federal ID requirements to fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities take effect Oct. 1. Those who fly to visit friends and family should be aware of the new federal requirements and begin making necessary preparations for a REAL ID so travel arrangements are not derailed.

A REAL ID driver license or identification card can only be obtained by visiting a DMV field office with the required documents:

• An identity document (valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

• A document with a Social Security number (SS card or W-2 form showing entire number)

• Two hard copy documents showing California residency (utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.).

A list of federally accepted application documents and other information can be found on the California DMV REAL ID website. To save time, the DMV asks residents to fill out their application prior to visiting their nearest DMV office. Check the status of wait times at dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/fo/fotoc

Barnard Elementary Magnet students learn value of giving

The student council at Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School is running a jacket and blanket drive for San Diego’s homeless population, and the school’s Girl Scout Troop 4461 has teamed with the Heart to Hands Food Drive to help feed those in need. Both groups are asking their Barnard friends and families to open their closets and their pantries in support.

In September 2019, Barnard held its annual bandage drive in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, collecting and delivering 300 boxes of fun, colorful bandages to Rady Children’s Hospital to bring smiles to kids undergoing cancer treatment.

On Oct. 10, 2019, Barnard families visited the San Diego Convention Center in support of third-grade teacher Kathy Liu’s nonprofit, Joey’s Wings, which hosted a public viewing of “Cranes for a Cure,” an exhibit of more than 2,000 paper cranes designed to promote awareness of childhood cancer.

Liu founded Joey’s Wings after her 9-year-old son died of cancer in 2014. “Cranes for Cure” is inspired by Joey’s love of origami and symbolizes the hope for a cure to childhood cancer. In China and Japan, cranes are considered to be mystical creatures, and paper cranes are traditionally given as lucky charms. Every year, more than 2,000 lives are lost to childhood cancer. The more than 2,000 paper cranes in the display are meant to honor each of those lives. — joeywings.org

Campbell supports ‘YES for a Better San Diego’

District 2 City Council member Jennifer Campbell announced Dec. 4, 2019 her support for the YES for a Better San Diego initiative, which increases the hotel tax paid by visitors to fund critical San Diego needs.

“We know what we need to do to help San Diegans off the street, and this measure goes a long way toward funding effective programs,” she said. “We know what happens when you just leave people to live on the streets, and it’s bad for all of us. It’s not safe — and just as importantly, it’s not humane.”

Campbell’s endorsement came just ahead of a community workshop she hosted that night on homelessness at Crown Point Junior Music Academy in PB.

YES for a Better San Diego, which will be on the March 2020 ballot, increases the hotel tax to fund the expansion and modernization of the San Diego Convention Center, fix City streets and address homelessness. It would create the City’s first dedicated funding source to fund proven homelessness solutions, generating $147 million in the first five years alone.

The measure includes strict accountability measures to ensure the money raised will be spent only to fund these critical needs, with mandatory audits and oversight built in — and violations subject to criminal prosecution. — yes4sd.com

It’s whale watching time in San Diego

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and Flagship Cruises & Events have teamed to offer whale watching adventures. The 20th season of this partnership began Dec. 14 and the twice-daily, three-and-a-half hour crusies (9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.) continue through April 12. Led by expert naturalists from Birch Aquarium, guests witness part of the longest marine mammal migrations in the world, when 20,000 semi-truck-sized Gray Whales pass San Diego on their 10,000-mile round-trip journey from the Bering Sea to Baja California’s tranquil lagoons.

Tickets are $50 weekend, $45 weekday; ages 4-12 $25/$22.50 at bit.ly/2LpZ46H or (619) 234-4111, or the Flagship kiosk on the Embarcadero, 990 N. Harbor Drive.

Riviera Marina housing sold for $7.95 million

San Diego-based DMJ Capital has sold a five-building, 12-unit multi-family project for $7.95 million at 3929-3933 Gresham St. and 3958-3966 Riviera Drive in Crown Point. The project, Riviera Marina, is comprised of houses, townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments. In the transaction, Katie Herrick of Coldwell Banker West represented DMJ Capital, with Brandon Ponsoll of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty representing the Buyer.

DMJ Capital purchased the project in October 2018 and over the past year completed renovations, including luxury wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry, painted exterior and drought-tolerant landscaping. The units offer open floor plans with fireplaces, some water views, private garages and patios with significant onsite parking. — dmjpartners.com

One of the buildings included in the Riviera Marina, sold by DMJ Capital and located at 3929-3933 Gresham Street and 3958-3966 Riviera Drive in the Crown Point neighborhood (Courtesy)

San Diego minimum wage now $13/hour

Effective Jan. 1, in accordance with the City of San Diego’s Earned Sick Leave & Minimum Wage Ordinance, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the City will receive a minimum wage rate increase from $12 to $13.

The ordinance applies to all industries and businesses with no exceptions. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage. Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available at bit.ly/minimumwagejan1 Every employer must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.

If a person believes an employer is violating the ordinance, they are encouraged to file a complaint, in writing, with the Minimum Wage Program: bit.ly/minimumwagejan1

$2.7 million in scholarships available

The San Diego Foundation is accepting applications for 140 scholarships through its Community Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Applications are due by 2 p.m. Feb. 5 with applicants notified by June 1.

There is $2.7 million available for graduating high school seniors, undergraduates, graduate, medical and professional school students and adult re-entry students to four-year universities, two-year colleges, graduate and vocational schools.

The Common Scholarship Application can be accessed at sdfoundation.org/csa

