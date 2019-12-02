News Briefs for Pacific Beach December 2019

Adopt a block, become a PB Street Steward

Ocean Beach resident Aaron Null designed a way to keep neighborhoods clean by allowing the community to “adopt a block,” and commit to cleaning trash around town each week. Null created a Facebook page, PB Street Stewards, and keeps an updated map with volunteer locations. To get involved, follow these steps:

1) Visit PB Street Stewards on Facebook at bit.ly/pbstreetstewards

2) Using the map as a reference, decide which block(s) you would like to claim, e.g. Oliver Ave and Reed between Cass and Garnet, 1000 Block of Oliver, a stretch of beach, etc.

3) On that page, post or message Null with your first name and your desired block(s).

4) Grab a bucket/bag, trash grabber and gloves and hit the block!

Businesses: Hang a wreath on the pier

Discover PB is selling wreaths to businesses to decorate Crystal Pier for the holiday season. You can then decorate the wreath, highlighting your businesses and holiday cheer. The wreath will live on Crystal Pier for all to enjoy Dec. 1-Jan. 1. Contact sara@pacificbeach.org to arrange pick up/delivery. Wreaths must be picked up and returned by Dec. 4.

Campland reaches agreement with Audubon Society

Campland on the Bay recently reinforced its commitment to ensure a more environmentally-sound and accessible Mission Bay through an agreement with the San Diego Audubon Society regarding the location of new interim campsites on the De Anza peninsula.

In June, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of Campland on the Bay’s De Anza short-term clean-up and improvement project. Once implemented, the project will expand affordable coastal access in the short-term by adding 150 temporary campsites and providing for the removal of long-abandoned, asbestos-filled mobile homes that currently blight the area, bringing the region closer to a cleaner, safer, more accessible Mission Bay.



Under the agreement, Campland will position the new campsites in the northeastern corner of their De Anza Cove leasehold boundary. Once regulatory approvals are secured, Campland will be able to move ahead with cleaning and removing the mobile homes from the site, repairing the waterfront bike and pedestrian paths, and repurposing existing infrastructure to expand affordable coastal access as the City finalizes its Mission Bay Park Master Plan update for De Anza.

Mission Beach Town Council president Matt Gardner said the Council supports Campland’s plans. — friendsofcampland.org

Input sought for older residents study

The City of San Diego seeks comments from residents, ages 50 and older, via an online survey conducted by the Parks & Rec Department’s AgeWell Services program, to help prepare for the changing needs that come with an aging population. The survey has questions about public spaces, transportation, housing, social inclusion, work, civic engagement, communications and health services.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete and is available in English at bit.ly/agewellsurveyenglish and Spanish at bit.ly/agewellsurveyspanish

Responses will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 13. The survey is part of a broader effort to have San Diego become a member of the global network of “Age-Friendly Cities.” To complement the survey findings, the AgeWell Services program received a $50,000 grant from The San Diego Foundation to provide funding for future programming and materials designed for older residents. — sandiego.gov/agewell

Mayor’s housing reforms heading to City Council

The latest round of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s “Housing SD” reforms, which would allow affordable housing to be constructed in church parking lots and streamline the process for approving new senior living facilities, are moving forward.

The City Council’s Land Use & Housing Committee voted Nov. 6 to forward the recommended changes (aka the 12th Code Update), to the full Council for consideration.

Previously, churches and religious institutions were required to provide a certain number of parking spaces based on church capacity. With these code changes, qualifying churches could choose to build affordable housing units in their lots to better use large areas of the property typically unused during the week.

Additionally, proposed changes to the Municipal Code would allow continuing care retirement communities to be permitted in zones that allow multifamily housing and as a conditional use in single-family residential zones. —sandiego.gov/housing

New business in town: Kini Bands Boutique

A new storefront at 720 Turquoise St., Unit 1, “Kini Bands Boutique,” offers scrunchies and hair ties so decorative, they double as jewelry. Kini Bands began when founder Joanna Kinsman, who was pursuing a swimwear line at the time, got creative with bikini strings and metal cord endings, and created a bracelet for herself.

She told PB Monthly her bracelet drew attention and by 2018, Kini Bands (“Kini” for bikini and “Bands” for hair bands) were being sold in more than 500 locations worldwide, with a growing online presence.

Kini Bands products include hair ties, hats, sweat bands and head wraps. (Tim Vechik)

Kini Bands now offers head bands, head wraps and other hair-wear items made from durable and safe-on-hair materials. Kinsman Collection, a second line, offers faux fur accessories such as shawls, purses and beanies in the boutique. — kinibands.com

Barnard students mark Writers Night

More than 300 members of the Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School community had the opportunity to partake in 30 interactive writing and literacy booths at the school’s fifth annual Writers Night, Monday, Oct. 25. The theme was “Weaving Webs with Wicked Words,” and students, families, teachers and volunteers were encouraged to arrive in costume.

Creative writing activities included “It’s a Mad ‘Lib’ House,” where students found verbs, adjectives and nouns in a “Mad House” to complete a Mad Lib about Barnard; “Cursive Curses” where they could write a spell or charm in cursive; and a booth where children could practice writing Chinese characters in various media such as salt, wax and play dough.

Attendees met Garfield Kwan, author of “Squidtoons: Exploring Ocean Science with Comics” and had the opportunity to help him brainstorm, illustrate and display environmental conservation ideas. Upcoming events at Barnard include Art Night, Science Night, International Night, the talent show, the family dance and Chinese New Year. — sandiegounified.org/barnard

Supporting Youth Surf Teams

Pacific Beach Surf Club recently presented a $500 check to the Pacific Beach Middle School Surf Team (PB Locals) to help them in their travels to compete against other middle schools in the region. A few weeks earlier, the Surf Club gave Mission Bay High’s Surf Team $300 to assist them with their competition attire.

Have a PB news tip?

