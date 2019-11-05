Pacific Beach News Briefs November 2019

Did you know? PB Monthly seeks charities for December giving list

As we did last year at this time to be of service to the community, PB Monthly magazine staff is compiling a list of Pacific Beach charities that could benefit from financial or food donations, volunteer efforts and/or whatever might be pressing. We will print the list in the December issue to encourage connections between those who need help and those who can help!

If you feel your organization or project should be included on the list, please contact reporter Savanah Duffy with the details by Friday, Nov. 15 at (858) 875-5953 or sduffy@lajollalight.com

Local surfers launch ‘Drifties’ apparel

A new activewear company has been making waves in Pacific Beach since its launch at the end of May.

“Driftline,” swimwear features a patent-pending product called “Drifties,” which have the outward appearance of men’s board shorts, but are neoprene-lined on the inside to replicate the warmth and insulation of a wetsuit.

Driftline was founded by PB residents and friends Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe, who told PB Monthly they formed the idea for these hybrids in October 2017, when they went surfing and realized it was too cold for board shorts, but too warm to wear a wetsuit.

Horbatuck said Driftline was created for security, comfort and warmth in the “male unmentionable areas,” and 25 percent of all sales in November will be donated to Movember, a leading charity promoting men’s health. Movember raises awareness and funds to fight testicular cancer, colon cancer and suicide.

Looking forward, Horbatuck said to keep an eye out for a women’s and children’s line. Free shipping on all products in November. Learn more at driftline.co

Participants wanted for PB holiday parade

Discover PB invites area businesses to get involved in the upcoming PB Holiday Parade and the San Diego Santa Run, both set for Saturday, Dec. 14 along Garnet Avenue. Sponsorships, volunteers and floats are needed.



The PB Holiday Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and move along Garnet Avenue from Haines to Bayard streets. The call to participate also goes out to civic groups, schools, churches and community groups. Register at bit.ly/pbholidayparade

The Santa Run consists of various runs down Garnet Avenue, including a 5K Fun Run, Kids Run and a Mile Run Wave. Register at sandiegorunningco.com/santarun

Food Drive underway through Dec. 16

Crown Point resident Candi DeMoura will help host the seventh annual Heart to Hands Food Drive for those in need. This six-week campaign begins Thursday, Nov. 7 and runs through Dec. 16.

DeMoura and other Heart to Hands volunteers will distribute paper bags throughout neighborhoods in Pacific Beach and La Jolla so interested residents can fill the bags with food and deliver them to one of the nearby locations accepting food on the organization’s behalf. Those who do not receive a bag on their doorstep can pick up bags at any drop-off location.

Needed are canned meats, canned or dried fruits, dried beans, rice and cereal, powdered milk and other non-perishables. For the full list, visit sandiegofooddrive.org

There are five drop-off locations in La Jolla: Compass Real Estate, 7863 Girard Ave.; La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.; La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd.; Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave. and the La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 7335 Girard Ave.

In PB, the sole drop-off spot is Brick & Bell Café, 976 Felspar St. DeMoura said she is looking for two additional locations.

Every year, she told PB Monthly, the fundraiser brings in about 2,000 pounds of food, which is split between the San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego, and then distributed to different pantries and shelters. Heart to Hands also donates about 200 pounds of food to the Triton Food Pantry at UC San Diego.

For more information or to volunteer, call (858) 900-1333 or e-mail candi@candidemoura.com

Does PB need a Fire Safe Council?

The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County (FSCSDC) is encouraging communities to create local fire safe councils to increase their neighborhood’s chances of surviving a wildfire, as fire season is a year-round threat in San Diego. These councils are community-led organizations that mobilize residents to protect homes, communities and the environment from wildfire.

San Diego County currently has 41 community fire safe councils — the most of any county in the state. FSCSDC guides these councils through bi-monthly meetings, provides fire safety and education training and supplies templates for preparing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. To start a council, call (619) 562-0096, e-mail Britney Munoz at Britney.Munoz@rcdsandiego.org For more details, visit firesafesdcounty.org

SANDAG study: Homelessness up among arrestees

The percent of arrestees who have experienced homelessness continued to increase in 2018, according to a report released by the SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division in October. More than one in three arrestees surveyed described themselves as primarily homeless in the 30 days prior to being booked into jail.

It was also found that two in three surveyed said they had ever experienced homelessness. These numbers continue to rise year after year. In a 2007 report, 50 percent of arrestees reported ever experiencing homelessness, compared to 66 percent in 2018.

Other findings include that fewer than one in five of those who reported being homeless in the past 12 months stayed in a shelter. Reasons shared for not staying in a shelter included restrictions at the shelter, safety concerns, wait lists, and inability to bring others. Read the full report at bit.ly/sandagreport

Contest for young choreographers opens

San Diego Dance Theater is seeking choreographers, ages 18-30, to participate in the 10th annual Young Choreographers Showcase & Prize. Choreographers of all dance styles are invited to apply by Dec. 8. Finalists will be notified by Dec. 13. There will be a 5 and 8 p.m. performance on March 14, 2020 at White Box Live Arts, 2590 Truxtun Road, in Liberty Station.

Applicants must choreograph a piece that has never been performed in San Diego (new works only). Apply at tinyurl.com/YCSP2020

A panel of judges and the audience will award prizes to Audience Favorite Ensemble ($500), Most Compelling Singer Dancer ($500), Best Overall/ Most Original Choreography ($1,000 plus a night in Live Arts Fest, April 2021). For more information, e-mail info@sandiegodancetheater.org or visit bit.ly/2P6Av1j or call (619) 225-1803.

Fleet Science Center hosts kids ‘film’ camps

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park will host fall camps for students in grades 1-3. Activities include experimenting with movie special effects, exploring the world of virtual reality and making videos. Camps run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25-Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1875 El Prado, San Diego. Attendees can sign up for a single day or multiple days. The cost is $65 per day. Early drop off is available 8-9 a.m. and late pick up is 4-5 p.m. For an additional $20, families can choose from one or both options.

Science Fiction Special Effects camp is Nov. 25; Virtual Reality Tech Tools camp is Nov. 26; and Lights, Camera, Action camp is Nov. 27. More information at fleetscience.org/events/fall-camps

• Have a PB news tip or story idea?

Call PB Monthly editor Susan DeMaggio at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail the details (and include a related photo if possbile) to editor@lajollalight.com