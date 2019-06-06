Pacific Beach’s Graduating Classes

They did it! Hundreds of Pacific Beach children and teens will close the book on their 2018-2019 academic year Tuesday, June 11 to enjoy 11 weeks of summer vacation. The San Diego Unified School District will start the 2019-2020 academic year on Monday, Aug. 26 when classes resume.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at PB’s seven schools and their 2019 graduating classes — kindergartners onto first grade; fifth-graders onto middle school; middle-schoolers onto high school and high-schoolers onto life!
Mission Bay High School
Graduation Ceremony: 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, school stadium, 2475 Grand Ave.
Grads in the Class of 2019: About 220
Phone: (858) 536-0136
PB Middle School
Graduation Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. June 11, Mission Bay High School field, 2475 Grand Ave.
Speakers: Student Claire Kaltsas will offer remarks in English and another student will address the class in Spanish and Mandarin
ASB President: HaTan Nguyen
Eighth-grade grads: 258
Seventh-grade students: 230
Sixth-grade students: 237
Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School
Promotional Ceremony: 11 a.m. June 11, at the school, 2445 Fogg St.
Fifth-Grade Promotions: 47
Kindergartners: 96
Phone: (858) 800-5700
Crown Point Jr. Music Academy
Promotional Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. June 11, school auditorium, 4033 Ingraham St.
Fifth-Grade Promotions: 63
Kindergartners: 60
Phone: (858) 987-5500
Kate Sessions Elementary
Promotional Ceremony: 11 a.m. June 11, school auditorium, 2150 Beryl St.
Fifth-Grade Promotions: 82
Kindergartners: 84
Phone: (858) 273-3111
Pacific Beach Elementary
Promotional Ceremony: 11:15 a.m. June 11, school auditorium, 1234 Tourmaline St.
Fifth-Grade Promotions: 74
Kindergartners: 75
Phone: (858) 488-8316
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
Graduation Ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1376 Felspar St.
Eighth grade grads: 14
Last day of school: June 12
School back in session: Aug. 28
Phone: (858) 272-6282