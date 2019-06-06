What’s happening in Pacific Beach: Calendar of events for June 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

• Pacific Beach Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

• Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

• Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 4649 Gresham St. Whether you’re looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a supportive, structured environment to help you along your path. pbtoastmasters.com

• $5 Yoga Classes: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mondays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m., Tuesdays (Slow Flow);10-11 a.m., Saturdays (Slow Flow). All levels welcome. Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

• Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh. 2055 Pacific Beach Drive, (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

• Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second, fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15. Open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St, (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Gamer’s Wednesdays: 1-3 p.m. Friendly gaming competition for 6th graders to 9th graders at the Pacific Beach Teen Center. Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• PB/Taylor Branch Library: Educational programs, exercise classes, book sales. Multiple weekly story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m., Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Bingo for Adults and Seniors: 1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. For ages 18 and up. Free. Refreshments. Prizes! Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community members encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and PB rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

• Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

• Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

• Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays (except July and August). The club is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

• Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. (619) 804-4917.

• Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• beautifulPB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

DATED EVENTS

• Padres Home Games: Next game is 7:10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. Following games are: 3:10 p.m. Sunday, June 2; 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 3; 7:10 p.m. Tuesday June 4; 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 6; 7:10 p.m. Friday, June 7; 7:10 p.m. Saturday, June 8; 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 9; 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 17; 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18; 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 19; 7:10 p.m. Friday June 28; 7:10 p.m. Saturday, June 29; 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

WINE-TASTING FUNDRAISER & SILENT AUCTION Support the Pacific Beach Woman’s Club while socializing and sampling a variety of wines and appetizers, 2-5 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the clubhouse, 1721 Hornblend St. Admission $15, plus two bottles of the same wine (one for sampling and one for auction). For tickets, contact Liz Segre, (215) 740-6155 or lizsegre@icloud.com —pbwomansclub.org File

• 21st PBSC Summer Longboard Classic: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Tourmaline Surf Park. Day of longboard competition, music, food, fun and more. Two new surfboards will be raffled off. Registration to compete ends 6:30 a.m. day of the event. $60 for adults, $40 for ages 14 and younger. Details at pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 9. Learn how to use arborio rice to make a spring risotto, vegan paella and farmers market organic salad. Vegan educator Liz Gary leads this free hands-on workshop. Register as supplies are limited. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• San Diego International Beer Festival: Friday-Sunday, June 14-16 in the Paddock, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Unlimited samplings from nearly 200 breweries. Times, tickets from $60 at sandiegobeerfestival.com

• BBQ & Community Beach Party: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 on the beach near Ocean Front Walk and Reed Ave. Free food, drinks, beach sports and games. Hosted by Cornerstone Church of San Diego — Coastal Campus. turningthehearts.com/coastal-campus

• Clean & Safe Committee: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• PB Town Council General Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Chance to hear reports and ask questions of city, county, state and federal reps. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org

• Student Science: Whether you are fearful or fascinated, sharks capture quite a lot of attention! But what do you really know about them? Join local shark scientists to learn about the reality behind the myths and mysteries and get a close look at some preserved sharks and rays, 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at PB Library 4275 Cass St. RSVP: (858) 581-9934.

• PB Planning Group: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Group makes recommendations to the San Diego City Council, Planning Commission and City staff on land-use matters in PB, focusing on conformance with the Land Development Code and the General Plan, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pbplanning.org

• Rockabilly Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, featuring Gino Meregillano and Hot Rod Time Machine, outside on the Cass Street Plaza, weather permitting, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Woman’s Club: Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

— To submit a community event for the What’s Happening monthly calendar, e-mail details to editor@lajollalight.com Deadline is the 15th of the preceding month. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.