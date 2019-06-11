Pacific Beach News Briefs: Summer Reading Program, funds raised for Barnard Elementary, Kate Sessions Elementary teacher honored by SDCCU

Library launches Summer Reading Program

“It’s Showtime at Your Library!” is the theme of the 2019 City-wide Summer Reading Program. Residents of all ages are encouraged to sign up for this annual library-sponsored event, which promises to deliver “action and adventure through reading.”

Registration is underway and the program (with related special events) runs through Aug. 31. Prizes include book bags, museum tickets and coupons for dining discounts. Get all the details by stopping by the PB Library, 4275 Cass St. or visiting bit.ly/summeratlibrary

Here’s one of the related events: The puppet musical “Three Little Pigs,” comes to the PB Library, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29. While two little pigs are content to take the easy route, their pigheadedness could spell trouble when the Big Bad Wolf comes knocking. Will the third Little Pig, who has a commitment to excellence, have the inventiveness to save the day?

Courtesy

Student art raises funds for Barnard Elementary

Students at Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School used their artistic talents to create unique masterpieces that were sold at the school’s annual auction fundraiser on April 20.

There was a wide variety of art featured — everything from an abstract acrylic mosaic, to a collage of photos of the Barnard campus, to a thumbprint painting of the San Diego skyline.

“The best part of making a classroom art project is seeing everyone’s pieces come together in the end,” said second-grader India Z, who contributed to the “Happily Ever After” bird condo project. “I’m glad our project raised money at the auction because it means more science and art programs for me!”

This year’s program raised more than $3,000 and the auction raised more than $40,000 overall.

Spanish conversation group chats it up

Adults, ages 18 and older, are invited to improve their Spanish language skills by conversing with other learners and native speakers in a friendly, casual setting. All skill levels are welcome. The sessions are hosted by Jan Miner in the PB Library Community Room, 4275 Cass St.

The next conversation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 21. (858) 581-9934.

PB Counts project seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the fifth annual PB Counts traffic tally project, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. BeautifulPB will host the count, which takes note of how people travel on key roads in Pacific Beach for increased understanding on how to make travel safer and easier for the community.

The 2018 Count found the town’s busiest corridors to be Garnet and Grand Avenues, Loring Street, Pacific Beach Drive and Cass Street. To read the complete report and sign up for this year’s Count, visit beautifulpb.com

Kate Sessions Elementary teacher honored

Third-grade teacher Jennifer Deaton of Kate Sessions Elementary School was honored for her dedication to students by San Diego County Credit Union.

SDCCU recognizes local teachers through SDCCU Classroom Heroes, launched in partnership with ABC 10News, iHeartMedia, Inc. San Diego and San Diego County Office of Education. Winning teachers are featured on a ABC 10News segment and receive a $500 SDCCU Visa gift card. According to ABC 10News, Deaton stood out due to her interactive and creative methods of getting students excited to learn about math. Anyone may nominate a deserving teacher at sdccu.com/classroomheroes

