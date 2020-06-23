Our Readers Write: Thoughts on PB’s ‘slow street’

A reason for PB’s ‘slow street’?

I have an idea why Diamond Street in Pacific Beach was chosen to close as a “slow street.”

Originally it was closed from farther east than Haines Street, and I think the reason it was chosen is because it is the only street that is relatively quiet that has a traffic light on the corner of Ingraham Street.

Without the light, people would be crossing a potentially dangerous street that is high-traffic, so having many pedestrians and bicyclists crossing it would be rather dangerous. Of course, now it begins on Haines, so that is no longer a problem, but may have been the original thought.

Andrea McCarren

