Our Readers Write: Pacific Beach residents speak out about helpful grocery workers, wearing masks, staying calm amid the pandemic

Our Readers Write / Letters to the Editor:



Kudos to workers at PB’s Trader Joe’s

I just returned from shopping at Trader Joe’s at Ingraham Street and Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. I am so impressed with this store at every level. They are adhering to all the health guidelines with a very positive attitude. They clean the carts for every customer. They have senior hours. There are full shelves. They have extra staff to help with whatever needs to be done.

I was shopping with all the protective gear on (masks, gloves and coat to remove in my garage) and still I left the store feeling really good. Before this pandemic, I was a sometimes Trader Joe’s shopper, now I will always shop there.

With gratitude, Carol A. Edwards

———



Trying to stay, calm, cool and collected ...

Thank you for the article in the April 2020 edition of PB Monthly, “Getting Through Tough Times.” The timing was perfect and I plan to share this with family and friends.

I do think there’s way too much speculative info being shared in the media because the news is 24/7, and unfortunately, many people seem to have nothing better to do than to fixate on it. As you said, read books, watch old movies ... also exercise, but don’t dwell on all the negativity and much of what is speculative. Common sense should prevail. And that means stay off the beaches, bays and boardwalks!

Michelle O’Neil

———



Wearing a face mask will help save lives

A message for those defiant about social distancing and wearing masks: The reason this area has very low cases of the virus is because the majority of citizens are choosing others’ self-interests over their own.

Please wear masks when outside and ask others to sacrifice a few moments of discomfort wearing a mask in support of those front-line workers doing their parts to save yours and others’ lives.

Philip Tauber

———



Clearing encampments was appropriate

A recent letter criticized the San Diego Police Department for clearing encampments during the coronavirus pandemic because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doing so “increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

But the same CDC guidelines say that encampments should have at least 12 feet of space between them. Many of the encampments in and around downtown (especially by the library) were not appropriately spaced, thus SDPD officers have in this regard been acting in accordance with the CDC.

Moreover, the San Diego Convention Center is now open for unsheltered homeless individuals, so there is in fact an alternative being offered.

Homelessness is a major problem in San Diego, and our approach should always recognize the humanity of those experiencing it. Nevertheless, other interests (like preventing public spaces from becoming de facto homeless shelters) are at play.

Officers respond to often-conflicting societal pressures, and we should keep this in mind when assessing their conduct. These are unprecedented times and, for the most part, everybody is doing his or her best to “flatten the curve.”

James P. Rudolph

———



What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in PB Monthly express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the magazine staff or publisher. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your name and city of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com.