Editor’s Notebook: Preparing students for a lifetime of learning

Whenever I drive by PB Middle School, I ponder the traits printed across the building. Such noble attributes! I wonder if all the students take them to heart and embody them? Could I? Could you?

The 10 Traits for “Riding the Wave of Excellence” come from the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme. PB Middle is an International Baccalaureate World School — one of 800 schools worldwide authorized to deliver the prestigious curriculum designed to help students develop a positive attitude toward learning and to participate actively in an ever-changing and increasingly interrelated world. Mission Bay High School has adopted IB courses, too.

IB learners strive to be:

thinkers

principled

caring

inquirers

risk-takers

communicators

reflective

open-minded

knowledgeable

balanced.

The Pacific Beach Middle School campus covers 13.5 acres at 4676 Ingraham St. Susan DeMaggio

With such grounded graduates heading toward their futures, I think the world will be in good hands! Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

(Read more about Graduation Day in “Pacific Beach’s Graduating Classes.” The library’s Summer Reading Program kicks in when school lets out, details in this month’s “Pacific Beach News Briefs.”)

