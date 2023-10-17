Pacific Beach crime log - September 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during September 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

Sept. 1

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 4:40 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:40 a.m.

• Minor consuming alcohol in public, 2900 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block San Fernando Pl., 4:22 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4100 block Mission, 6:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 8:10 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 2200 block Soledad Rancho Rd., 10:37 p.m.

Sept. 2

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Felspar St. & Gresham St., 12:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1400 block Hornblend St., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 3:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Hornblend St., 10:40 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 12:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:25 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:36 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 2:17 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 2:24 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:37 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4 p.m.

• Sell/etc. liquor to minor, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:15 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:15 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 800 block Hornblend St., 4:23 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 5 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 800 block Missouri St., 6 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:35 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:28 p.m.

Sept. 3

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:26 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony discharge laser at occupied aircraft, 1500 block Quivira Way, 2:01 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 7:26 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 3:27 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4100 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2500 N block Jetty Rd., 3:38 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:55 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Grand Ave., 4:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 4:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1400 block Chalcedony St., 9:19 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:48 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:33 p.m.

Sept. 4

• Tamper with vehicle, 4100 block Bayard St., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 11:48 a.m.

• Felony prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 4000 block Ocean Blvd., 4:03 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Ocean Blvd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 1800 block Grand Ave., 8:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 900 block Beryl St., 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 5

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Jewell St. & Pacific Beach Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Tourmaline St., 6:58 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 2100 block Diamond St., 8:27 p.m.

Sept. 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 12:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Dawes St., 12:59 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Portsmouth Ct., 1 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3800 block Ingraham St., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Jewell St., 6:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 2000 block Reed Ave., 8:15 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4200 block Noyes St., 8:52 p.m.

Sept. 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 4:13 a.m.

• Felony assault with caustic chemical, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 10:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Dawes St. & Tourmaline St., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:52 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block Felspar St., 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Old Sea World Dr., 6:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:07 p.m.

Sept. 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Bayard St. & Hornblend St., 12:36 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 4:29 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Opal St., 11 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 2 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Ostend Ct., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Garnet Ave. & Morrell St., 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Oliver Ave., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Foothill Blvd. & Opal St., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Grand Ave., 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1200 block El Carmel Pl., 3:43 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 2700 block Figueroa Blvd., 7:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Wilbur Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:50 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict/possess/etc. firearm, 2200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 2:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Ingraham St., 4:35 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Opal St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1600 block Vacation Rd., 8 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 8:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 9:15 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 1800 block Hornblend St., 11:15 p.m.

Sept. 10

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 700 block Grand Ave., 5 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 7:35 a.m.

Sept. 11

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Hornblend St., 1:19 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Del Rey St., 5:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Yarmouth Ct., 1 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:39 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 9:02 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1700 block Thomas Ave., 10:16 p.m.

Sept. 12

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 5:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Thomas Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 800 block Isthmus Ct., 9:50 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 11:13 p.m.

Sept. 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block Ingraham St., 3:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1700 block Grand Ave., 12:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1700 block Grand Ave., 12:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block Garnet Ave., 3:15 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Thomas Ave., 4:10 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Thomas Ave., 4:10 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Thomas Ave., 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 14

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1600 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 900 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:45 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 5000 block Santa Fe St., 12:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 1400 block Diamond St., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 7:25 p.m.

Sept. 15

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Riviera Dr., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 12:39 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Morrell St., 2:02 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 9:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Morrell St., 3:04 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2400 block Grand Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (pocket picking), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, 1700 block Missouri St., 9:34 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 11:20 p.m.

Sept. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:42 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, Cass St. & Grand Ave., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 400 block Sea World Dr., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 4:37 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 6 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Ingraham St. & La Cima Dr., 7:59 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Missouri St., 9 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Grand Ave., 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2100 block Oliver Ave., 10:42 p.m.

Sept. 17

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 7:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:22 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:50 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4000 block Gresham St., 11:49 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Opal St., 4:08 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 5 p.m.

Sept. 18

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 1:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Hornblend St., 5:16 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Grand Ave., 6 p.m.

Sept. 19

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Riviera Dr., 8 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 10:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 700 block Hornblend St., 11:18 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block Figueroa Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Felspar St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 1:51 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Quivira Way, 7:03 p.m.

Sept. 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Grand Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Thomas Ave., 11:40 a.m.

• Fraud, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 2:30 p.m.

• Felony possess/purchase/etc. projectile tear gas weapon, 1000 block Thomas Ave., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1900 block Felspar St., 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 21

• Commercial burglary, 4400 block Ingraham St., 6:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 700 block Hornblend St., 8:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 12:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 5:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Felspar St., 9:20 p.m.

Sept. 22

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3700 block Haines St., 12:10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, Garnet Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 12:40 p.m.

• Felony exhibit firearm/deadly weapon to resist arrest, Garnet Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 12:44 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Los Altos Rd., 7 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:46 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

Sept. 23

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Grand Ave., 12 a.m.

• Rape, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 4100 block Napier St., 7:09 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Kendall St., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Cass St., 5:29 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 6:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4900 block Cass St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Hornblend St., 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Grand Ave., 5:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 10:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4200 block Ocean Blvd., 10:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 2:31 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Cass St. & Hornblend St., 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:33 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 26

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 9:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4900 block Cass St., 11 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block Monmouth Dr., 4:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4400 block Fanuel St., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3300 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

Sept. 27

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, Haines St. & Roosevelt Ave., 9:19 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Wilbur Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 3:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 10:01 p.m.

Sept. 28

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 1:04 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Fortuna Ave., 5:15 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 7:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Hibiscus Dr., 10:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Missouri St., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2400 block East Mission Bay Dr., 7:20 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, East Mission Bay Dr. & Pacific Hwy., 8:19 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4500 block Gresham St., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

Sept. 29

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2900 block Bayside Ln., 2 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Jewell St., 2 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 3:18 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Emerald St., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 7:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:49 p.m.

Sept. 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2900 block Mission Blvd., 4:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5000 block Cass St., 11:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mariners Way, 3:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mariners Way, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2600 block Grand Ave., 9 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:30 p.m.

