Gun found on construction site near Pacific Beach school on Friday

A gun was found on a construction site next to Barnard Elementary School in Pacific Beach on Friday — on a day when school wasn’t in session, school district officials said.

The weapon was found by a California Highway Patrol officer who was following up on an earlier incident.

“Law enforcement recovered a weapon on the construction site near our joint-use-field that reportedly had been hidden by a contract employee associated with that project,” school Principal Kingsley Chao said in a letter to parents.

According to Chao, the owner of the gun was arrested and “will no longer work with our district.”

After the weapon was found, a security sweep was done of the construction site and the rest of the campus. No other weapons were located.

“Out of an abundance of caution, school police will maintain an increased presence at Barnard this week,” Chao said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority at Barnard.”

The school is undergoing a “whole site modernization project” which includes renovations and new construction at the site, a district spokesperson said.

A parents’ meeting was held at the campus Monday.

No other information about the incident was released.