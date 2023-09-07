Pacific Beach crime log: August 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during August 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

Aug. 1

• Other sex crime, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5000 block Mission Blvd., 7:03 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 500 block Sea World Dr., 8:48 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Quivira Way, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Mission Blvd., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:20 p.m.

Aug. 2

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4000 block Ingraham St., 5:35 a.m.

• Fraud, 2600 block Grand Ave., 11:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Ingraham St., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 800 block Hornblend St., 7:17 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 3800 block Jewell St., 7:30 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:48 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:52 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:55 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:57 p.m.

Aug. 3

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4300 block Ingraham St., 5:28 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Noyes St., 6 a.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 11:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:17 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 7800 block Ivanhoe Ave., 10 p.m.

Aug. 4

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Dawes St., 3:05 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 4:04 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 800 block Reed Ave., 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Ingraham St., 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 5

• Residential burglary, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1600 block Vacation Rd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1000 block Sea World Dr., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2300 block Grand Ave., 2:08 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:33 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:38 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Diamond St., 2:46 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:09 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 3:21 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 4:48 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4700 block Ocean Blvd., 5:11 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4000 block Morrell St., 5:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4900 block Ocean Blvd., 6:04 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 7:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 2000 block Balboa Ave., 9:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1900 block Grand Ave., 11:13 p.m.

Aug. 6

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 2700 block Hornblend St., 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Cary Way, 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 4:37 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 6:55 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Ingraham St., 7:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 500 block Sea World Dr., 8:21 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 900 block Beryl St., 10:50 p.m.

Aug. 7

• Commercial burglary, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 2:38 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Sapphire St., 11 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Kendall St., 11:31 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 2 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3500 block Mission Bay Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Everts St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use watercraft while under influence of alcohol/drugs/combo, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 8:03 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 5100 block Soledad Rd., 8:20 p.m.

Aug. 8

• Felony carry concealed stolen weapon, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 2:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Reed Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Opal St., 7:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5300 block Cass St., 10 p.m.

Aug. 9

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Law St., 9 p.m.

Aug. 10

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:55 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 2:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Dawes St. & Turquoise St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 800 block Diamond St., 10:07 p.m.

Aug. 11

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 12:11 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Sapphire St., 2:13 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Liverpool Ct., 3 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Emerald St., 11:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Mission Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2100 block Oliver Ave., 10:54 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3400 block Mission Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

• Consumption or possession of open container, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 3:03 a.m.

• Consumption or possession of open container, 3000 block Ingraham St., 3:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Grand Ave., 4:35 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 12 p.m.

• Infraction minor in possession of alcohol (infraction per 19.8 PC), 700 block Garnet Ave., 3:01 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:15 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:47 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Turquoise St., 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:30 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 9:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 10:48 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 11:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2300 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11:28 p.m.

Aug. 13

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Bayard St., 1:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 1:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Garnet Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 2:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (purse snatch), 700 block Reed Ave., 8 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Lamont St. & Thomas Ave., 3:47 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5900 block Bellevue Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony carry a loaded handgun: not registered owner, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 5:18 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc. leaded cane/billy/etc., 3000 block Mission Blvd., 5:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1900 block Quivira Way, 10 p.m.

Aug. 14

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 5:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 12:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 2400 block Loring St., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Strandway, 6:33 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4300 block Ingraham St., 11:09 p.m.

Aug. 15

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 4:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1100 block Grand Ave., 7:44 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Ingraham St., 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Loring St., 6:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 600 block Loring St., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3500 block Mission Blvd., 11:54 p.m.

Aug. 16

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5300 block Middleton Rd., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block San Juan Pl., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Wilbur Ave., 9 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 11 p.m.

Aug. 17

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 700 block Ventura Pl., 3:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 600 block Tourmaline St., 12:15 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 2:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 3:22 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:44 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Law St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3300 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:48 p.m.

Aug. 18

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Chalcedony St., 3 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 3800 block Ingraham St., 1 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 800 block Grand Ave., 1:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:59 p.m.

Aug. 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Santa Rita Pl., 2:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Santa Rita Pl., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 4:45 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 20

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 12:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 9:28 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Loring St., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Loring St., 10 p.m.

Aug. 21

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Ingraham St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:59 p.m.

Aug. 22

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Bayard St. & Felspar St., 9:40 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Turquoise St., 3:37 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Felspar St., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4100 block Lamont St., 6:04 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4800 block Haines St., 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 23

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Ingraham St. & Vacation Rd., 1:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Damon Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 2:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4400 block Fanuel St., 12:15 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Thomas Ave., 5:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fanuel St. & Foothill Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Figueroa Blvd., 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 24

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 600 block Diamond St., 10:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Damon Ave. & Santa Fe St., 10:34 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 900 block Grand Ave., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Bond St., 2:01 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 4:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:04 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Missouri St., 6:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 7:38 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 11:34 p.m.

Aug. 25

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 1:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 6:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 600 block Tourmaline St., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Haines St., 10 p.m.

Aug. 26

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2600 block Ingraham St., 12:15 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:43 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4500 block Bond St., 3 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4500 block Bond St., 3:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Grand Ave., 4:31 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Emerald St., 4:39 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Chalcedony St., 3:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Morrell St., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 800 block Reed Ave., 9:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Hornblend St., 10:08 p.m.

Aug. 27

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Grand Ave. & Lamont St., 12:33 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4000 block Promontory St., 1:34 a.m.

• Rape, 4900 block Kendall St., 4:52 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 11 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 600 block Ocean Blvd., 11:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 5:34 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Haines St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Jewell St., 8 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:46 p.m.

Aug. 28

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 12 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2100 block Grand Ave., 10:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1800 block Grand Ave., 8:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 9:30 p.m.

• Fraud, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 11:50 p.m.

Aug. 29

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1900 block Grand Ave., 2:18 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5 p.m.

Aug. 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Seagirt Ct., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, 900 block Opal St., 8:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Jewell St., 10:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 N block Jetty Rd., 10:58 a.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 1700 block Grand Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2100 block Diamond St., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2100 block Diamond St., 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:33 p.m.

Aug. 31

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Grand Ave. & Ingraham St., 1:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Ingraham St. & Vacation Rd., 1:40 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:14 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:29 p.m.