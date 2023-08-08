Pacific Beach crime log: July 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during July 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

July 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1700 block Grand Ave., 9:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Garnet Ave. & Jewell St., 10:15 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:25 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Ocean Front Walk, 10:26 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 11 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Oliver Ave., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, Interstate 8 WB & West Mission Bay Dr., 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2300 block Grand Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 2:10 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 2:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 700 block Ventura Pl., 2:20 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1700 block Grand Ave., 3 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Bayside Walk, 3:20 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 3:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Fanuel St., 4:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Fanuel St., 4:18 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Fanuel St., 4:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3300 block Mission Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 3300 block Crown Point Dr., 6:30 p.m.

• Infraction minor in possession of alcohol (infraction per 19.8 PC), 3300 block Crown Point Dr., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 9:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, Bayard St. & Thomas Ave., 9:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor take vessel without owner permission, 2500 block Quivira Ct., 10 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 10:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 10:27 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, 2400 block Grand Ave., 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2500 block Grand Ave., 10:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 11:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:16 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:28 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 11:32 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 11:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11:59 p.m.

July 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 2200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 2:30 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, 2200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 2:35 a.m.

• Fraud, 3400 block Bayonne Dr., 10:45 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Hornblend St. & Ocean Blvd., 11:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:38 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Fanuel St., 12:52 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 0 block Fiesta Island, 1:55 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 0 block Fiesta Island, 2:30 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4000 block Fanuel St., 2:33 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 0 block Fiesta Island, 3:38 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 0 block Fiesta Island, 3:40 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 0 block Fiesta Island, 4:09 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 900 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:20 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 0 block Fiesta Island, 4:25 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 4:32 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 5:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Chalcedony St., 5:08 p.m.

• Open container in public park, Hornblend St. & Ocean Blvd., 5:13 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 5:34 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 5:39 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 6:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 6:29 p.m.

• Possess open container while driving, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 900 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:16 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 0 block Fiesta Island, 7:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 8:13 p.m.

• Minor consuming alcohol in public, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:15 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 700 block Garnet Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 900 block Thomas Ave., 9:52 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 2000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:40 p.m.

July 3

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Mission, 12:42 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3700 block Ingraham St., 1:33 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Turquoise St., 6 a.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Ingraham St., 2:08 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3 p.m.

• Open container in public park, Bayard St. & Garnet Ave., 3:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Kendall St., 5:18 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4100 block Ocean Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:34 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:43 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 1900 block Dana Landing Rd., 8:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 9 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm on police officer/firefighter: great bodily injury likely, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:55 p.m.

July 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:52 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Salem Ct., 2:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1100 block Grand Ave., 10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:44 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:57 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:14 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 3:23 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 0 block Fiesta Island, 3:27 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 3:35 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 3:41 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Pacific Beach Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 4:46 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:17 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:23 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:36 p.m.

• Sell/etc. alcoholic beverage to intoxicated person, 1600 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Ocean Front Walk, 6:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:50 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 1200 E block Mission Bay, 6:52 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:56 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Ventura Pl., 7 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, Mission Blvd. & Ventura Pl., 7:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Whiting Ct., 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ventura Pl., 7:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 8:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 8:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 0 block Ingraham St., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3300 block Ingraham St., 8:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:04 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 10:58 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:31 p.m.

July 5

• Felony murder, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:35 a.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1400 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:35 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1700 block Chalcedony St., 2:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 3:06 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 4000 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 8 p.m.

July 6

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 1:57 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4000 block Fanuel St., 4:36 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Del Rey St., 7:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 900 block Sea World Dr., 9:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Hornblend St., 12:48 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Sequoia St., 7:30 p.m.

July 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 3:32 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:50 p.m.

July 8

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4000 block Riviera Dr., 2:19 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:34 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4200 block Oliver Ct., 6:11 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2300 block Grand Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 2000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:37 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:24 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:11 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

July 9

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:04 a.m.

• Infraction minor in possession of alcohol (infraction per 19.8 PC), 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:07 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Reed Ave., 11 a.m.

• Fraud, 4600 block Albuquerque St., 12 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Emerald St., 3:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Bayard St. & Hornblend St., 5:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 8:54 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Manhattan Ct., 11 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Manhattan Ct., 11:30 p.m.

July 10

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 3:17 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Haines St., 5:33 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:41 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 3:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Turquoise St., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Opal St., 6 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Emerald St., 7:48 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4400 block Fanuel St., 9 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:46 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:46 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:46 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:46 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:46 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 3200 block Mariners Way, 9:49 p.m.

July 11

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Zanzibar Ct., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, Agate St. & Cass St., 3:19 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4400 block Fanuel St., 6:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:58 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Turquoise St., 8:01 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:43 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:43 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:43 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1500 block Diamond St., 10 p.m.

• Felony carry a loaded concealed weapon on person, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3500 block Strandway, 11:30 p.m.

July 12

• Felony possess/purchase/etc. projectile tear gas weapon, Clairemont Dr. & North Mission Bay Dr., 12:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2700 block Grand Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Quivira Way, 8:20 a.m.

• Open container in public park, Fanuel St. & Garnet Ave., 10:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2900 block Damon Ave., 12:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 2700 block Mission, 7:10 p.m.

July 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:07 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Devon Ct., 2:59 a.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger, 1000 block Grand Ave., 3:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 2900 block Damon Ave., 10:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 3300 block Mission Blvd., 12:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 1000 block Chalcedony St., 12:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3600 block Tavara Circle, 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Vacation Rd., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Malden St., 8:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11:50 p.m.

July 14

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Felspar St., 8 a.m.

• Felony manufacture/sell/transport/etc. assault weapon, 4700 block Haines St., 9:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:08 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Diamond St., 8:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:41 p.m.

• Fraud, 700 block Grand Ave., 11 p.m.

July 15

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block Magnolia Ave., 1 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:55 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Promontory St., 9:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Felspar St., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2600 block Grand Ave., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Missouri St., 7:56 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Hornblend St., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block La Playa Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, 1200 block Reed Ave., 9:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 5000 block Cass St., 9:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1300 block Diamond St., 10:45 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:50 p.m.

July 16

• Street robbery - no weapon, 4000 block Promontory St., 12:03 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 12:58 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block York Ct., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 500 block Sea World Dr., 3:26 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Dover Ct., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 5:39 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Morrell St., 10:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Turquoise St., 11:30 p.m.

July 17

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 2400 block Emerald St., 12:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Haines St., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Gresham St., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, 3400 block Mission Blvd., 4:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Turquoise St., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Donaldson Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. & San Juan Pl., 5:45 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, Chalcedony St. & Ocean Blvd., 6:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 900 block Garnet Ave., 9:19 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Juan Pl., 11 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 11:40 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 11:40 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 11:40 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 11:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. & San Fernando Pl., 11:50 p.m.

July 18

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 700 block Grand Ave., 12:37 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Gresham St., 3:40 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Ostend Ct., 6 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 600 block Law St., 6:59 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Bayard St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 8:50 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1300 block Thomas Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 4200 block Noyes St., 2:25 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Hornblend St. & Ingraham St., 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Chalcedony St., 7 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 2100 block Reed Ave., 8:12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Ingraham St., 8:22 p.m.

• Prostitution, 2100 block Reed Ave., 9 p.m.

July 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Diamond St., 2:01 a.m.

• Felony possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1800 block East Mission Bay Dr., 2:48 a.m.

• Fraud, 700 block Emerald St., 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 2:46 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Cohasset Ct., 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Oliver Pl., 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Kingston Ct., 10:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor take vessel without owner permission, 2500 block Quivira Ct., 11:38 p.m.

July 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:48 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:55 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 4200 block Cass St., 9:55 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10:05 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4000 block Mission Blvd., 4:16 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Bayside Ln., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Crown Point Dr., 10 p.m.

July 21

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 2:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 2:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 1:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 3:40 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 900 block Grand Ave., 5:43 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Oliver Ave., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 3600 block Ingraham St., 7:18 p.m.

• Fraud, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11:19 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 3800 block Jewell St., 11:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:53 p.m.

July 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:03 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:45 a.m

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 1:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 100 block Sea World Dr., 10:50 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:02 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 3:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 3:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4100 block Ingraham St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:59 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4900 block Cass St., 11:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

July 23

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:01 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Gabriel Pl., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4900 block Cass St., 4:25 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Felspar St., 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Agate St., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:04 p.m.

July 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Reed Ave., 4:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1800 block Diamond St., 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Felspar St., 7:26 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Felspar St., 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 2:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Grand Ave., 4:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Loring St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4200 block Jewell St., 7:44 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 3000 block Ingraham St., 11:45 p.m.

July 25

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1600 block Missouri St., 1 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 1800 block Diamond St., 3:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Strandway, 11 p.m.

July 26

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3300 block Ocean Front Walk, 1 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Noyes St., 9 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 12:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 3:40 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 2700 block Bayside, 4:20 p.m.

• Felony exhibit firearm/deadly weapon to resist arrest, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 600 block Tourmaline St., 11:54 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Jewell St., 11:56 p.m.

July 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Tourmaline St., 12:19 a.m.

• Fraud, Diamond St. & Ocean Blvd., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1100 block Grand Ave., 9:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:35 p.m.

July 28

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 2:42 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 4:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 600 block Tourmaline St., 10:26 a.m.

July 29

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Emerald St., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Lido Ct., 2:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 4500 block Kendall St., 2:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 0 block Mission Bay Dr., 12:20 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 3500 block Crown Point Dr., 5:57 p.m.

July 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4000 block Gresham St., 4:04 p.m.

July 31

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Hornblend St., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Law St., 3:42 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 7 p.m.

