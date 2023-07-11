Pacific Beach crime log: June 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during June 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

June 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Grand Ave., 12:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 800 block Vanitie Ct., 2:27 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Garnet Ave., 4:53 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Cass St. & Hornblend St., 7:11 a.m.

• Felony threaten executive officer with violence, 3900 block Jewell St., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Ventura Pl., 8:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:56 p.m.

June 2

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 1:43 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block San Jose Pl., 2:28 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4500 block Bond St., 7:10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:41 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Diamond St., 1 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Garnet Ave., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Grand Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1500 block Quivira Way, 10:45 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 800 block Hornblend St., 10:49 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:06 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:48 p.m.

June 3

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Prospect St., 5:54 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 7 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Thomas Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1:35 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Jewell St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3800 block Ingraham St., 8:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 8:35 p.m.

June 4

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block El Carmel Pl., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:37 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Bayside Walk, 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4600 block Cass St., 2:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 100 block Sea World Dr., 10:46 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:25 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Garnet Ave., 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3800 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:23 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Thomas Ave., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 6:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:38 p.m.

June 5

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:45 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3800 block Jewell St., 6:35 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Cass St., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2900 block Damon Ave., 10 a.m.

June 6

• Tamper with vehicle, 2400 block Geranium St., 5:56 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Hornblend St., 6:15 a.m.

• Fraud, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 2900 block Ingraham St., 10:20 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1500 block Oliver Ave., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 600 block Tourmaline St., 1:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 0 block Pacific Beach Dr., 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Cass St., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 11:49 p.m.

June 7

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana over an ounce - over 18, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:27 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Diamond St., 5 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Diamond St., 5:56 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Diamond St., 6 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Thomas Ave., 2:54 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1200 block Prospect St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4900 block Dawes St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 11:40 p.m.

June 8

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:45 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 2500 block Quivira Ct., 3:10 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Turquoise St., 3:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3800 block Ingraham St., 7:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor theft, 4600 block Cass St., 9 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fortuna Ave. & Honeycutt St., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2300 block Loring St., 10:11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

June 9

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1200 block Thomas Ave., 11 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 500 block Sea World Dr., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 6:20 p.m.

• Fraud, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 7:47 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Sapphire St., 10:15 p.m.

June 10

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Jewell St. & La Playa Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Thomas Ave., 5:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1600 block Garnet Ave., 6:55 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Loring St., 10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 2:16 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 4500 block Bond St., 6:49 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1200 block Prospect St., 7 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 8:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 9:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon on person, 1100 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 9:26 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:04 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1100 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 11:23 p.m.

June 11

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:12 a.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Thomas Ave., 12:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Fanuel St., 12:31 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Chalcedony St., 1 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:06 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Grand Ave., 1:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:53 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 6 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Jamaica Ct., 12 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 700 block Ventura Pl., 9:40 p.m.

June 12

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 7:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Santa Rita Pl., 8 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Missouri St., 1:37 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4100 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:41 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Everts St., 5:45 p.m.

June 13

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4000 block Everts St., 11:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 10:14 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham St., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 1:15 p.m.

June 14

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 4:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 4:56 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Felspar St., 3 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4:18 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Yosemite St., 5 p.m.

• Felony attempted murder, 3300 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2200 block Felspar St., 10:02 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

June 15

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Reed Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Possession of concentrated cannabis, 1700 block Grand Ave., 10:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1700 block Grand Ave., 10:42 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 10:45 a.m.

• Possess open container while driving, 1000 block Ocean Blvd., 7:50 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3500 block Strandway, 10 p.m.

June 16

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4400 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:01 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 12:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3900 block Bayside Walk, 2:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2000 block Pacific Beach Dr., 4:05 a.m.

• Felony cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 1200 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 7:37 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 10:31 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Hornblend St., 1:13 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Pacific Beach Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4500 block Bond St., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Chalcedony St., 5:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 6:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Garnet Ave., 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 9:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Grand Ave., 11:47 p.m.

June 17

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2900 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Bayard St., 12:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 2:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3000 block Ingraham St., 3 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:47 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block Lotus St., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 0 block Mission Bay Park, 2:36 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:31 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block El Carmel Pl., 6:44 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block El Carmel Pl., 6:47 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block El Carmel Pl., 6:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block El Carmel Pl., 7:02 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Beryl St., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony attempted murder, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:50 p.m.

• Minor consuming alcohol in public, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 9:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 9:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:12 p.m.

June 18

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Chico St., 12:58 a.m.

• Felony minor illegally possess handgun with prior, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 1:25 a.m.

• Felony minor illegally possess handgun with prior, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 1:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 3:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:25 p.m.

June 19

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1100 block Van Nuys St., 12:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5000 block Lotus St., 12:20 a.m.

• Felony shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, 1400 block Grand Ave., 12:45 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2100 block Oliver Ave., 10:36 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Felspar St., 8:30 p.m.

June 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3600 block Mission Blvd., 3:28 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Thomas Ave., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 3 p.m.

June 21

• Residential burglary, 1500 block Felspar St., 12 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:42 p.m.

June 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:13 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 2:47 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 8:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Opal St., 10:15 a.m.

• Fraud, 1100 block Reed Ave., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 4:34 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Crystal Dr. & Dixie Dr., 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Monmouth Dr., 6 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4200 block Ocean Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:35 p.m.

June 23

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 1:39 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Manhattan Ct., 4:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Law St., 11:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 100 block Sea World Dr., 12:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:20 p.m.

• Fraud, 1700 block Moorland Dr., 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Prospect St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Wilbur Ave., 6:23 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11 p.m.

• Rape, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

June 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:04 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 5:40 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Ormond Ct., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child: with minor injury, 1000 block Felspar St., 2:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3900 block Jewell St., 6:25 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Whiting Ct., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:59 p.m.

June 25

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Bayonne Dr., 1:09 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Chalcedony St., 2:40 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 5:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2900 block Mission Blvd., 11:30 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3900 block Gresham St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 3:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2800 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drinking in controlled area, 2900 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony carry stolen loaded firearm, 2900 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 9 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1500 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 11:50 p.m.

June 26

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Law St., 12 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Chalcedony St., 5:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3000 block Mission Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Prospect St., 2:24 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 3:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 5:01 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 700 block Grand Ave., 5:20 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3600 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

June 27

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1000 block Loring St., 2:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 4:18 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2000 block East Mission Bay Dr., 8:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 8:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:34 p.m.

June 28

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4200 block Noyes St., 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1900 block Grand Ave., 9:02 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Turquoise St., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:53 p.m.

June 29

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:06 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3000 block Bunker Hill St., 2:58 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Diamond St. & Manuel St., Diamond St./Cass St., 8:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 8:42 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 900 block Hornblend St., 11:30 a.m.

• Possess open container while driving, 6400 block Avenida Cresta, 7:52 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1200 block Loring St., 10:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 11:53 p.m.

June 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Jewell St., 2 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 600 N block Jetty Rd., 3:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Garnet Ave., 7:55 p.m.

• Minor consuming alcohol in public, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Lamont St., 10:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 10:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Felspar St. & Mission Blvd., 11:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

