Overnight checkpoint in Pacific Beach nets 11 arrests

An overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pacific Beach conducted by the San Diego Police Department and the California Highway Patrol netted 11 arrests, authorities said Sunday.

Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at or near the checkpoint and one motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, the SDPD reported.

The checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave. began at 10 p.m. Saturday and ended at 3 a.m. Sunday, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Eleven vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, Sharki said.