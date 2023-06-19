Pacific Beach crime log: May 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during May 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

May 1

• Commercial burglary, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3700 block Ingraham St., 3:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:18 a.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Hornblend St., 11:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Jewell St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:45 p.m.

May 2

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Haines St., 1:32 a.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, 3800 block Haines St., 2:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 700 block Hornblend St., 11:10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Yosemite St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 800 block Grand Ave., 12:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child: with minor injury, 2200 block Soledad Rancho Rd., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Cass St., 10 p.m.

May 3

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block Bayside Ln., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Grand Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Gresham St. & Hornblend St., 6:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11:16 p.m.

May 4

• Residential burglary, 1300 block La Palma St., 9:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4600 block Santa Fe St., 3:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 9:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:50 p.m.

May 5

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Riviera Dr., 12:05 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Grand Ave., 12:43 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4900 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Emerald St., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Betty St., 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Greenwood St., 7 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4600 block Fanuel St., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, Bayard St. & Garnet Ave., 9:07 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ocean Blvd., 10:38 p.m.

May 6

• Minor consuming alcohol in public, Ocean Blvd. & Thomas Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:20 a.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 900 block Garnet Ave., 1:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 2:34 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5200 block Yost Circle, 9 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:29 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. & Pacific Beach Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:32 p.m.

May 7

• Open container in public park, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor carry loaded firearm on/in person/vehicle: public place, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:32 a.m.

• Rape, 4800 block Gresham St., 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 6:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 7:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 10:10 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Diamond St., 2:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4800 block Bayard St., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 7:20 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, Grand Ave. & Noyes St., 10:08 p.m.

May 8

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Beryl St., 4:10 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission, 2:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Pacifica Dr., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor theft, 1600 block Diamond St., 6:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Missouri St., 10 p.m.

May 9

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 7:49 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 100 block Sea World Dr., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1400 block Hornblend St., 11:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2500 block Quivira Ct., 6:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 7:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Cass St. & Hornblend St., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Felspar St., 10:29 p.m.

May 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2500 block San Anselmo St., 1:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Diamond St., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 8 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4300 block Jewell St., 11:42 p.m.

May 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Felspar St. & Mission Blvd., 2:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Felspar St., 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 8:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 9:45 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale, 700 block Hornblend St., 11:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 2:06 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 2900 block Damon Ave., 3:35 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 2900 block Damon Ave., 5:01 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Shasta St., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd. East Alley, 11:27 p.m.

May 12

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:10 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 1:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Hornblend St. & Mission Blvd., 1:35 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:38 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 4000 block Strandway, 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:40 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Grand Ave., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Felspar St., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 6:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 11:35 p.m.

May 13

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Emerald St., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Emerald St., 3:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3700 block Yosemite St., 1:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4700 block Pico St., 5:13 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 6:21 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:20 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 800 block San Diego Place, 11:59 p.m.

May 14

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 4:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Sunset Ct., 4:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Felspar St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 8:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3100 block Naugatuck Ave., 8:59 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 600 block Tourmaline St., 10:50 p.m.

May 15

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Garnet Ave., 12:44 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3700 block Riley St., 1 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2200 block Grand Ave., 4:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7:16 p.m.

May 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 4:19 a.m.

• Fraud, 1700 block Reed Ave., 7:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:22 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 7 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 7 p.m.

• Felony murder, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10:08 p.m.

May 17

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:30 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Diamond St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:40 p.m.

May 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 3:23 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Jewell St., 11 a.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block Oliver Ave., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:58 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2000 block Emerald St., 11:30 p.m.

May 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:46 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4200 block Gresham St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Oliver Ave., 3:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 7:09 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 8:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4100 block Everts St., 11:57 p.m.

May 20

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4100 block Everts St., 12:11 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 900 block Turquoise St., 1:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Dawes St., 2:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Dawes St., 2:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 3:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 2:23 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 4:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Garnet Ave. & Jewell St., 5:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 8:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8:29 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Reed Ave., 10 p.m.

May 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Diamond St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Gresham St., 1:01 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:26 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 5:21 p.m.

• Fraud, 1100 block Wall St., 8:18 p.m.

May 22

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 5:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, Olney St. & Thomas Ave., 4:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 p.m.

May 23

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1100 block Grand Ave., 2:06 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Loring St., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Reed Ave., 4 p.m.

• Felony attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1900 block Quivira Way, 5:51 p.m.

May 24

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1200 block El Carmel Pl., 10:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1000 block Hornblend St., 12:53 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1900 block Grand Ave., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 10:08 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:53 p.m.

May 25

• Misdemeanor carry loaded firearm on/in person/vehicle: public place, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 12:38 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Van Nuys St., 4:31 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 4300 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 1600 block Quivira Rd., 4:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Bluffside Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2500 block Grand Ave., 10:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 11:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 11:45 p.m.

May 26

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 9400 block Grand Ave., 1:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 1:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2500 block Grand Ave., 1:55 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 4:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 4:50 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Cass St. & Loring St., 9:11 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4000 block Promontory St., 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:28 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:30 p.m.

May 27

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 12:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Wrelton Dr., 2:02 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 2:24 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Bayside Walk, 2:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Fanuel St., 2:48 p.m.

• Felony possess/purchase cocaine base for sale, 4600 block Bayard St., 3:17 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:09 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Hornblend St., 5:09 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Yosemite St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:51 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block Hornblend St., 11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11:33 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:37 p.m.

May 28

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 700 block Vanitie Ct., 12:06 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1900 block Quivira Way, 2:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 0 West block Mission Bay Bridge, 4:46 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 700 block Emerald St., 8:30 a.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 2 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4200 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:52 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4000 block Ocean Blvd., 3 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 4500 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 4:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5:02 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:20 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Reed Ave., 6:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon on person, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:50 p.m.

• Felony driving under the influence within 10 years of prior felony DUI, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 7:12 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon prohibited class/unlawful possession, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:23 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed stolen weapon, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1500 block Felspar St., 10:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Mission, 11:16 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

• Felony arson: property, 4400 block Ingraham St., 11:50 p.m.

May 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:36 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Garnet Ave. & Jewell St., 9:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 3800 block Greenwood St., 12:01 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 2:47 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 2:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Garnet Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 6:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 7:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 9 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 800 block Island Ct., 10:45 p.m.

May 30

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5700 block Santa Fe St., 6:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4500 block Everts St., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 3100 block Ingraham St., 6:35 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2200 block Grand Ave., 11 p.m.

May 31

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3300 block Baker St., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 10:44 a.m.

• Felony possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4400 block Fanuel St., 10:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Bond St., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Grand Ave., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:57 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Turquoise St., 8:59 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 1000 block Grand Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 11:44 p.m.

