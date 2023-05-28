Pacific Beach crime log: April 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during April 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

April 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:49 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4000 block Kendall St., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Quivira Rd., 2:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1600 block Grand Ave., 3:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Quivira Rd., 6 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5100 block Mission Blvd., 7:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Thomas Ave., 9:05 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Thomas Ave., 9:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry switchblade knife on person, 700 block Thomas Ave., 9:54 p.m.

April 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 3:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2500 block Ingraham St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1600 block Monmouth Dr., 6:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Island Ct., 10 p.m.

April 3

• Felony grand theft: auto, 3300 block Mission Blvd., 7:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Bella Pacific Row, 12 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1800 block Quivira Way, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Noyes St., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Diamond St., 5:25 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Grand Ave., 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Missouri St., 9 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 10:48 p.m.

April 4

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Jewell St., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 1:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4400 block Lamont St., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2000 block Grand Ave., 8:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 2000 block Grand Ave., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Quivira Rd., 2:35 p.m.

• Felony prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., 700 block Hornblend St., 5:44 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 700 block Hornblend St., 5:44 p.m.

April 5

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Lamont St., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Lamont St., 10:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Lamont St., 10:50 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:16 p.m.

April 6

• Fraud, 4800 block Donaldson Dr., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 8:53 p.m.

April 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Honeycutt St., 2:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Lamont St., 9:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3900 block Lamont St., 9:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 3500 block Del Rey St., 10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Garnet Ave. & Haines St., 3:49 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Hornblend St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 7:50 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3400 block Ingraham St., 9:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3400 block Ingraham St., 9:41 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Agate St., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1200 block Diamond St., 10:10 p.m.

April 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:22 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 3:13 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Roosevelt Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 5:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:38 p.m.

April 9

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Haskell St., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Lamont St., 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 8:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor consuming alcohol in public, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor consuming alcohol in public, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:47 p.m.

April 10

• Fraud, 1300 block Grand Ave., 3:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5100 block Cass St., 7:30 p.m.

April 11

• Possession of marijuana 1 oz or less while driving, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 4 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2000 block Reed Ave., 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 11:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1200 block Parker Pl., 11:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 12:20 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 700 block Hornblend St., 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Cass St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 9:23 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Diamond St., 11:55 p.m.

April 12

• Residential burglary, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:01 a.m.

• Rape, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale, 100 block Sea World Dr., 7:41 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor minor illegally possessing live ammunition, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:05 p.m.

April 13

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2600 block Ingraham St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2900 block Damon Ave., 11:17 a.m.

• Felony cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Diamond St., 8:04 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3400 block Jewell St., 10:30 p.m.

April 14

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:50 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1000 block Archer St., 2:30 p.m.

• Fraud, 3800 block Ingraham St., 4:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4000 block Shasta St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (purse snatch), 4400 block Olney St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:16 p.m.

April 15

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4400 block Everts St., 1:55 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 N block Jetty Rd., 7:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 8:41 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:35 p.m.

April 16

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3000 block Ingraham St., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 1:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 5700 block La Jolla Corona Dr., 8:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 9:11 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Oliver Ave., 11:35 p.m.

April 17

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Law St., 10:16 a.m.

• Fraud, 2400 block Neoma St., 12:18 p.m.

• Fraud, 700 block Nantasket Ct., 3 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 3600 block Tavara Circle, 4:34 p.m.

April 18

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3600 block Tavara Circle, 7:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7:30 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive office with serious injury, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 9:02 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4400 block Lamont St., 11:09 p.m.

April 19

• Commercial burglary, 700 block Turquoise St., 6:35 a.m.

April 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 9:22 p.m.

• Felony arson: structure/forest land, 5300 block Van Nuys Way, 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 5000 block Cass St., 11:50 p.m.

April 21

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:40 p.m.

April 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:23 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 9 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 1:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1700 block Grand Ave., 7:10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 8:49 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 9 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 10:54 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:10 p.m.

April 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:52 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Promontory St., 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, El Carmel Pl. & Mission Blvd., 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Ostend Ct., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:35 p.m.

April 24

• Residential burglary, 800 block Beryl St., 7:15 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3800 block Ingraham St., 3:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor violate civil rights: cause minor injury, 700 block Ventura Pl., 9:03 p.m.

April 25

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:33 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1200 block El Carmel Pl., 9:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1100 block El Carmel Pl., 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1200 block El Carmel Pl., 1:15 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger, 800 block Grand Ave., 1:24 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Missouri St., 1:51 p.m.

April 26

• Fraud, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 12:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 12:46 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Lamont St., 10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Gresham St., 1 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 3:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1900 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:42 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 2100 block Balboa Ave., 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Capistrano Pl., 11:30 p.m.

April 27

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Beryl St., 7:35 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mariners Way, 9:08 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 100 block Sea World Dr., 11:45 a.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 4:14 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Cass St., 8:20 p.m.

April 28

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 3100 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1600 block Dana Landing Rd., 8:25 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 4:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Loring St., 5:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Thomas Ave., 10:08 p.m.

April 29

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3300 block Ingraham St., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Emerald St., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Ingraham St., 2:50 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 9:20 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:40 p.m.

April 30

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 2:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3400 block Yosemite St., 2:46 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:15 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 5:30 a.m.

• Felony violate civil rights: cause violent injury (felony), 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 5100 block Voltaire St., 7:02 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5000 block Cass St., 11:33 p.m.

