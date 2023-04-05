Pacific Beach crime log: March 2023

Show more sharing options

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during March 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

March 1

• Residential burglary, 700 block Sunset Ct., 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Sunset Ct., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4:55 p.m.

March 2

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Quivira Way, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1500 block Felspar St., 11:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 500 block Sea World Dr., 3:28 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:41 p.m.

March 3

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Island Ct., 5:20 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 10:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2000 block Thomas Ave., 2:23 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Beryl St. & Dixie Dr., 3 p.m.

• Fraud, Beryl St. & Dixie Dr., 3:13 p.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block Reed Ave., 7:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Bayard St., 10:53 p.m.

March 4

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Ingraham St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1600 block Grand Ave., 10:34 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1900 block Garnet Ave., 1:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony stalking, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 6:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:25 p.m.

March 5

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Cass St. & Loring St., 3:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Hornblend St., 7:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3700 block Jewell St., 11:59 p.m.

March 6

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3600 block Kurtz St., 7:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 7:32 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:27 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 12 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 9 p.m.

March 7

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3000 block Ingraham St., 9 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:35 a.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc. leaded cane/billy/etc., 900 block Santa Clara Pl., 10:15 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 5000 block Cass St., 6:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Mission Blvd., 7:15 p.m.

March 8

• Fraud, 2200 block Soledad Rancho Rd., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Grand Ave. & Lamont St., 10:15 a.m.

• Fraud, 3800 block Shasta St., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1600 block Grand Ave., 4:34 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 5100 block Dawes St., 5:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Felspar St., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Thomas Ave., 11:59 p.m.



March 9

• Open container in public park, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:20 p.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 3:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 3900 block Riviera Dr., 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Mission Blvd. & Reed Ave., 10:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4100 block Fanuel St., 10:40 p.m.

March 10

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4900 block Cass St., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2900 block Ingraham St., 12:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:37 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2900 block Garnet Ave., 9:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 700 block Hornblend St., 11:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 700 block Hornblend St., 11:57 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4100 block Strandway, 7:34 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Chalcedony St., 8:55 p.m.

March 11

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Thomas Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5200 block La Jolla Mesa Dr., 3:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Law St., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block Santa Fe St., 1:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor criminal storage of firearm: first degree, 5000 block Santa Fe St., 3:02 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor sell liquor to minor, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 6:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:52 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Hornblend St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 10:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11:30 p.m.

March 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Sunset Ct., 12:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block El Carmel Pl., 7 p.m.

March 13

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1500 block Law St., 8:29 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Beryl St., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 5:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

March 14

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 400 block Sea World Dr., 10:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, Loring St. & Soledad Rd., 11:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Sea World Dr., 12:33 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Mission Blvd. & San Fernando Pl., 6:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2500 block Chalcedony St., 10:07 p.m.

March 15

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4000 block Fanuel St., 1:03 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4200 block Ocean Blvd., 2:42 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 700 block Garnet Ave., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:23 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 5300 block Soledad Rd., 11:52 p.m.

March 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:03 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block Ingraham St., 2:55 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block La Playa Ave., 10:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Felspar St., 3 p.m.

March 17

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4000 block Promontory St., 2:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Sea World Dr. & West Mission Bay Dr., 3:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 11:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 4:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Fanuel St. & Grand Ave., 6:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Hornblend St., 10:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 11:39 p.m.

March 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 1:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 900 block Grand Ave., 8:35 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block La Playa Ave., 9:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Haines St., 10:30 p.m.

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 11:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:52 p.m.

March 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:57 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, East Briarfield Dr. & Pacific Beach Dr., 1:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2400 block Beryl St., 1:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4400 block Lamont St., 3:19 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2900 block Strandway, 4:47 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Tourmaline St., 6 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Riviera Dr., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Promontory St., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Felspar St., 9 p.m.

March 20

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, Garnet Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 6:20 a.m.

• Fraud, 4000 block Shasta St., 11:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Grand Ave., 2:29 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4600 block Noyes St., 10:45 p.m.



March 21

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 9:28 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 9:28 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:30 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 1500 block Reed Ave., 4 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 1900 block Law St., 8:12 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger, 3600 block Mission Blvd., 11:35 p.m.

March 22

• Residential burglary, 2100 block Thomas Ave., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Garnet Ave. & Gresham St., 5:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Thomas Ave., 8 p.m.

March 23

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4200 block Cass St., 10:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4900 block Foothill Blvd., 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1800 block Grand Ave., 2:18 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Hornblend St., 8:32 p.m.

March 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Hornblend St., 12:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 3600 block Corona Oriente Rd., 2:35 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Ingraham St., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 4:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Cass St. & Thomas Ave., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:43 p.m.

March 25

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Diamond St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Diamond St. & Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4700 block Noyes St., 2:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, Perez Cove Way & Sea World Dr., 6:32 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1000 block Hornblend St., 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Redondo Ct., 11 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11 p.m.

March 26

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 800 block Grand Ave., 1:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 2:49 a.m.

March 27

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Dawes St. & Garnet Ave., 12:54 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5100 block Santa Fe St., 3:40 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 5000 block Santa Fe St., 4:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Lamont St., 8:35 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Promontory St., 2:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 8:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1000 block Missouri St., 10:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4600 block Cass St., 10:20 p.m.

March 28

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 12 a.m.

• Felony obstruction/resisting executive officer with minor injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:42 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 2:20 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Salem Ct., 4:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Olney St., 9 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Felspar St., 10:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:52 p.m.

March 29

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 12:33 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1200 block Diamond St., 9:45 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 800 block Diamond St., 2:30 p.m.

March 30

• Fraud, 4800 block Donaldson Dr., 4:30 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 5000 block San Aquario Dr., 9:05 a.m.

March 31

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 10:45 p.m.

