Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist suspected of DUI strikes, injures pedestrian in Pacific Beach

SDPD officers investigate a suspected DUI crash involving a motorcycle rider and pedestrian early Sunday in Pacific Beach.
San Diego police officers investigate a suspected DUI crash involving a motorcycle rider and pedestrian early Sunday in Pacific Beach.
(OnScene TV)

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Mission Boulevard south of Grand Avenue, where the victim was crossing the street midblock

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A motorcyclist suspected of driving under the influence struck and seriously injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.

It happened a few minutes before 2 a.m. as the victim, a 25-year-old man, crossed Mission Boulevard south of Grand Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk and into the path of the rider, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim sustained serious internal injuries, including a bruised liver, but the wounds were not expected to be life-threatening, Foster said. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

The motorcycle rider was not injured, Foster said. Footage from OnScene TV showed police officers administering sobriety tests before arresting him.

Crime
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins covers federal courts and federal law enforcement for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He previously worked nights covering breaking news and public safety. He joined the Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service and previously wrote about courts and public safety in Idaho for the Times-News. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Advertisement