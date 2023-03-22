Woman wounded in Pacific Beach stabbing; suspect detained

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed in Pacific Beach Tuesday, and the suspected attacker was detained, police said.

San Diego police responded to the incident about 11:30 a.m. on Grand Avenue, near Mission Boulevard, Officer Sarah Foster said.

The woman who was stabbed suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Foster.

Officers found the alleged assailant, a 42-year-old woman, inside a restroom in the area, authorities said.

She was taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the assault, Foster said.