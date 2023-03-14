Woman robbed, stabbed in Pacific Beach
A woman was stabbed and robbed Monday in Pacific Beach, and authorities were seeking the suspects involved.
Just before 4 a.m., San Diego police received a call that a woman was screaming for help on Haines Street, just north of La Playa Avenue.
Once officers arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from at least one stab wound, according to police .
The victim was taken to a hospital, and the severity of her injuries was unknown.
Descriptions of the suspects, who remain at large, were not immediately available, police said.