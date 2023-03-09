Pacific Beach crime log: February 2023

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during February 2023 according to crimemapping.com.

Feb. 1

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Riviera Dr., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:25 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Emerald St., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1:07 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Hornblend St., 9:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, 2300 block Garnet Ave., 11:21 p.m.

Feb. 2

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Haines St., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Quivira Rd., 10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Whiting Ct., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Hornblend St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Pacific Beach Dr., 5 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:44 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Diamond St., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block Turquoise St., 9:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 10:08 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2600 block Grand Ave., 11 p.m.

Feb. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 1:58 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Felspar St., 12:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 4:05 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 4:22 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Yarmouth Ct., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Gresham St., 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 10:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:03 p.m.

Feb. 5

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2200 block Beryl St., 12:44 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery against emergency person minor injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:32 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 2:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 1500 block Law St., 10:45 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Felspar St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4100 block Ingraham St., 10:56 p.m.

Feb. 6

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Ventura Pl., 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 9 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 3600 block Mission Blvd., 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 11:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Fanuel St., 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 8:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 400 block Sea World Dr., 12:12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2700 block Magnolia Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4000 block Haines St., 6 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block Grand Ave., 6:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 6:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Cass St., 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 8

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Olney St., 2:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:55 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2500 block Chalcedony St., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

Feb. 9

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 600 block Diamond St., 1:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Felspar St. & Ocean Blvd., 11:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, Felspar St. & Ocean Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4400 block Olney St., 2:03 p.m.

Feb. 10

• Misdemeanor theft, 2200 block Balboa Ave., 11 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Parker Pl., 11:19 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:27 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Bayside Walk, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child: with minor injury, 4900 block Gresham St., 9:40 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 800 block Emerald St., 10:07 p.m.

Feb. 11

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 500 block Sea World Dr., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Grand Ave., 2:33 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:39 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Fiesta Island Rd., 12:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 1:37 p.m.

Feb. 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Ocean Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 5:39 p.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Loring St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 6:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2100 block Grand Ave., 7:14 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Reed Ave., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:27 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Ingraham St., 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 9 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1600 block Emerald St., 10 p.m.

Feb. 13

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4100 block Jewell St., 12:35 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Hornblend St., 2:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 1:08 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Grand Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4400 block Lamont St., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Grand Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Missouri St., 8:46 p.m.

• Rape, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 14

• Residential burglary, 800 block Reed Ave., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Thomas Ave., 7:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 1400 block Grand Ave., 12:29 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Grand Ave., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Wilbur Ave., 9:13 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2200 block Soledad Rancho Rd., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 11:35 p.m.

Feb. 15

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5500 block Soledad Rd., 8:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 100 block Sea World Dr., 9:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1800 block Hornblend St., 2:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Ingraham St., 3 p.m.

• Fraud, 900 block Reed Ave., 3:25 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: cargo over $950, 1700 block Quivira Rd., 10:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Quivira Rd., 10:44 p.m.

Feb. 16

• Commercial burglary, Corona Oriente Rd. & Crown Point Dr., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Lamont St., 1 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2000 block Diamond St., 3:05 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Reed Ave., 1:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Malden St., 1:10 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 3:29 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Bayard St. & Reed Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5100 block Soledad Rd., 9:16 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1300 block Grand Ave., 10:38 p.m.

Feb. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Haskell St., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 1800 block Grand Ave., 11:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:33 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 700 block Emerald St., 10:01 p.m.

Feb. 19

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2900 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:09 a.m.

• Felony burglary (vehicle), 2700 block Grand Ave., 7 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Garnet Ave. & Jewell St., 7:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 3:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4600 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

Feb. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 12:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

Feb. 21

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 900 block Sea World Dr., 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 900 block Sea World Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 900 block Sea World Dr., 12:34 p.m.

Feb. 22

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Ingraham St., 8:18 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Leland St., 7:53 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 800 block Felspar St., 9:40 p.m.

Feb. 23

• Commercial burglary, 5000 block Cass St., 12:31 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1700 block Diamond St., 1 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2100 block Balboa Ave., 12:45 p.m.

• Fraud, 1500 block Law St., 2:25 p.m.

Feb. 24

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3800 block Sequoia St., 5:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Diamond St., 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block Dawes St., 10 p.m.

Feb. 25

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Jewell St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 1600 block Grand Ave., 9:55 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Bayonne Dr., 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2400 block Grand Ave., 2:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 2:21 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1800 block Beryl St., 8 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Jewell St., 8:28 p.m.

Feb. 27

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 12 a.m.

Feb. 28

• Felony keep place to sell/etc. narcotic controlled substance, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 9:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 9:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor inflict minor injury upon child, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block La Jolla Blvd. 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ingraham St., 6:45 p.m.

