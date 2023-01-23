Police arrest man suspected of torching lifeguard vehicles in Pacific Beach

San Diego police on Friday arrested a man suspected of setting multiple fires earlier this month that damaged and destroyed lifeguard property at a fire station in Pacific Beach, officials said.

On Jan. 7, a fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. behind San Diego Fire-Rescue Station 21 on Mission Boulevard near Reed Avenue in San Diego, said San Diego police Sgt. Rick Pechin. The fire involved a watercraft that belonged to the city’s lifeguard division.

A second fire involving another lifeguard vehicle was reported later that morning around 3:35 a.m.

“The fire spread and ultimately destroyed a second vehicle and damaged a third,” Pechin said in a statement.

Following an investigation by the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team, a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fires. He was booked into jail for multiple counts of arson to property.