22-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Pacific Beach

A 22-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was injured when a suspected drunken driver drove his Toyota Tacoma up onto a sidewalk in Pacific Beach and hit them both early Sunday morning.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The suspect has a misdemeanor DUI conviction on his record, police said.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on Riviera Drive near Edge Cliff Drive in the Crown Point neighborhood.

The victims had parked their Chevrolet Tahoe on the side of the street and were standing on the sidewalk. That’s when the Tacoma, heading south on Riviera Drive, jumped the sidewalk and struck both of them, as well as the Tahoe, San Diego police Sgt. Eduardo Lopez said.

The crash killed the woman and pinned the man underneath the Tacoma. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.