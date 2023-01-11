Pacific Beach crime log: December 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during December 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Dec. 1

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Reed Ave., 2:42 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block West Mission Bay Drive, , 3:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

Dec. 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Bayard Street & Garnet Ave., 12:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Grand Ave., 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 3:37 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Quivira Access & West Mission Bay Drive, , 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Kendall Street, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 10:33 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Felspar Street, 11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Cass Street, 11:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2300 block Garnet Ave., 11:39 p.m.

Dec. 3

• Fraud, 4200 block Dawes Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Ingraham Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Oliver Ave., 3 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1400 block Vue Du Bay Court, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1700 block Hornblend Street, 3:13 a.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Grand Ave., 6:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor theft, 1400 block Dana Landing Road, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 3:05 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1300 block Vue De Ville Court, 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Vacation Road, 12:26 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, Fanuel Street & Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 2:47 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2600 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 3 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 3 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Fiesta Island Road, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 8:09 p.m.

Dec. 5

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Diamond Street, 12 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Riviera Drive, 4 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Bond Street & Figueroa Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Fiesta Island Road, 12:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Reed Ave., 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 6

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 2:15 a.m.

Dec. 7

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Wilbur Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4700 block Pico Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2900 block Mission Blvd., 2:40 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block Agate Street, 6:06 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Fiesta Island Road, 9:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block El Carmel Place, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 5200 block Cass Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Felony arson: structure/forest land, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry loaded firearm on/in person/vehicle: public place, 1800 block Hornblend Street, 7:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Dana Landing Road, 9 p.m.

Dec. 8

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Reed Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:46 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Wilbur Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 700 block Grand Ave., 6:22 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Jewell Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Place, 11:55 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Luis Obispo Place, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Loring Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Riviera Drive, 10 p.m.

Dec. 9

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:56 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:15 a.m.

• Rape, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 1:25 p.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Emerald Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Dawes Street, 5 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:35 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1200 block Thomas Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 11:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 3600 block Bayside Lane, 11:34 p.m.

Dec. 10

• Fraud, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:25 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Diamond Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, Bayard Street & Felspar Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 8:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Sapphire Street, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 11

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:44 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1000 block Turquoise Street, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Pico, 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2800 block Mission Blvd., 3:10 p.m.

Dec. 12

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Opal Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block Pacific Beach Drive, 11:52 p.m.

Dec. 13

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Kendall Street, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 9:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 10:27 p.m.

Dec. 14

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Drive, 6:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Jewell Street, 5 p.m.

• Prostitution, 800 block El Carmel Place, 9:40 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 800 block El Carmel Place, 9:40 p.m.

Dec. 15

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Law Street, 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:09 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:45 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 7:45 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Lamont Street, 2 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Wilbur Ave., 5 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 700 block Diamond Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Thomas Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Haines Street & Law Street, 9:45 p.m.

Dec. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Crown Point Drive, 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Bayard Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3000 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 1:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 1:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 3:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Dana Landing Road, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4:10 p.m.

• Felony stalking, 1800 block Oliver Ave., 10 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 11 p.m.

Dec. 17

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3500 block Mission Blvd., 12:41 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 1:48 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Felspar Street, 2 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Ingraham Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Law Street, 10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Mission Bay Drive, Frontage Road, 11:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 2 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Oliver Ave., 2:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 2700 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 p.m.

Dec. 18

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 12:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 2 p.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale, 3000 block North Mission Bay Drive, , 2:25 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 3:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2100 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 3:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Reed Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Cass Street, 10:04 p.m.

Dec. 19

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Thomas Ave., 1:32 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Emerald Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 6:57 p.m.

Dec. 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 600 block Wrelton Drive, 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Buena Vista Street, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Lamont Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 3000 block Ingraham Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Wilbur Ave., 2:52 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 900 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:25 p.m.

Dec. 22

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 3:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4900 block Foothill Blvd., 1:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Thomas Ave., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:44 p.m.

Dec. 23

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Fiesta Island Road, 2 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond Street, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2200 block Balboa Ave., 9:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 10:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Mission Bay Drive, 10:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:26 p.m.

Dec. 24

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 2:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:34 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 2:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 2:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2500 block East Mission Bay Drive, , 9:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Garnet Ave., 12 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage containers prohibited on posted containers, 900 block Garnet Ave., 3:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Emerald Street, 8:53 p.m.

Dec. 25

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, Garnet Ave. & Jewell Street, 2:53 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 3:37 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Quivira Way, 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 5:07 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 700 block Chalcedony Street, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26

• Commercial burglary, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 6:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Place, 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Felspar Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Jewell Street, 9 p.m.

Dec. 27

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 2:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Law Street, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor ill use of tear gas/tear gas weapon, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 7:43 p.m.

Dec. 28

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Fanuel Street, 2:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 700 block Hornblend Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:24 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Drive, 11:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Haines Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc. large capacity magazine, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 7:49 p.m.

Dec. 29

• Open container in public park, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 1:45 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 5000 block Bayard Street, 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Fanuel Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1400 block Missouri Street, 6 p.m.

• Fraud, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Opal Street, 10 p.m.

Dec. 30

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Sapphire Street, 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Opal Street, 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ingraham Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4700 block Noyes Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 7:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Drive, 8:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block San Luis Obispo Place, 9:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 11 p.m.

Dec. 31

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:23 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Chalcedony Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Felony stalking, 1700 block Oliver Ave., 5:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1700 block Roosevelt Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 9:55 p.m.