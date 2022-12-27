Pacific Beach crime log: November 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during November 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Nov. 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 2:01 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Noyes St., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 4200 block Ocean Blvd. lobby, 7:27 p.m.

Nov. 2

• Fraud, 4200 block Noyes St., 6:12 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Monmouth Dr., 8:44 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 11:12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Emerald St., 11:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Grand Ave., 6 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Everts St., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Garnet Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4400 block Fanuel St., 8:38 p.m.

Nov. 4

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4100 block Balboa Ave., 1:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 5100 block Soledad Rd., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Reed Ave., 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Liverpool Ct., 8 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

Nov. 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:28 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:43 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2000 block Hornblend St., 9:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Wrelton Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2400 block East Mission Bay Dr., 2:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:25 p.m.

Nov. 6

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 3300 block Ingraham St., 8:47 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Emerald St., 10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1300 block Garnet Ave., 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Felspar St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:44 p.m.

Nov. 7

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Dawes St., 5 a.m.

• Fraud, 3900 block Gresham St., 10 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 3600 block Bayside Walk, 7:35 p.m.

Nov. 8

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Emerald St., 11:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Lamont St., 3:25 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Grand Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 4:13 p.m.

Nov. 9

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4500 block Jewell St., 1:39 a.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 8:05 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Wilbur Ave., 8:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 11:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Grand Ave., 7:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Gresham St., 10:10 p.m.

Nov. 10

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block Reed Ave., 3:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Reed Ave., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11 p.m.

Nov. 11

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 900 block Grand Ave., 1:06 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Del Rey St., 8:40 a.m.

• Felony threaten executive officer with violence, 3500 block Del Rey St., 8:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Garnet Ave. & Mission Blvd., 10:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:20 p.m.

Nov. 12

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2500 block Grand Ave., 2:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1000 block Felspar St., 4:16 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Albuquerque St., 6:11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Felspar St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Shasta St., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Cass St., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Hornblend St., 3 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 5:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 600 block Law St., 5:43 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1500 block Reed Ave., 8:27 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Law St., 9:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Law St., 9:36 p.m.

Nov. 13

• Residential burglary, 700 block Whiting Ct., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Monair Dr., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block Turquoise St., 7:16 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

Nov. 14

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4900 block Ocean Blvd., 10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 11:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Diamond St., 3 p.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Reed Ave., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Reed Ave., 10:48 p.m.

Nov. 15

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3500 block Strandway, 1:55 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Wilbur Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 10:33 a.m.

• Fraud, 3900 block Ingraham St., 4:05 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Oliver Pl., 7:48 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4800 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Chalcedony St., 10 p.m.

Nov. 16

• Rape, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 6 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Bayside Walk, 11:59 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 4:57 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 5 p.m.

Nov. 17

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Emerald St. & Mission Blvd., 4:15 p.m.

• Other robbery - no weapon, Ocean Front Walk & Verona Ct., 4:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1800 block Diamond St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Grand Ave., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:23 p.m.

Nov. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:48 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Diamond St., 2:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:29 p.m.

Nov. 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:34 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Chalcedony St., 1:58 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4900 block Ocean Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Mission Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3300 block Mission Blvd., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, 1300 block Reed Ave., 4:26 p.m.

Nov. 20

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Law St., 7 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Reed Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Mission Bay Dr. & Rosewood St., 11:42 p.m.

Nov. 21

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1400 block Grand Ave., 12:34 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 4900 block Pacifica Dr., 3:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block Garnet Ave., 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Haines St., 10:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Ingraham St., 2:21 p.m.

Nov. 22

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Lamont St., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Reed Ave., 4:59 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Morrell St., 9 p.m.

Nov. 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Bayard St. & Felspar St., 1:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4400 block Mission, 5 a.m.

• Fraud, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Diamond St., 10:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 4900 block Quincy St., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 900 block Law St., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block Felspar St., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 5000 block Santa Fe St., 4:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Diamond St., 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2700 block De Anza Rd., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Garnet Ave. & Soledad Mountain Rd., 10:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:53 p.m.

Nov. 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:10 p.m.

Nov. 25

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Mission Bay Dr., 10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5100 block Soledad Rd., 10:50 p.m.



Nov. 26

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 900 block Turquoise St., 5:53 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Ocean Blvd., 7:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 11:42 p.m.

Nov. 27

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Bayard St. & Garnet Ave., 1:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Felspar St., 4:22 a.m.

• Felony shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, 900 block Grand Ave., 2:39 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:55 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 6:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Roosevelt Ave., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Felspar St., 11:31 p.m.

Nov. 28

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 4 p.m.

Nov. 29

No crimes listed.

Nov. 30

• Fraud, 1600 block Chalcedony St., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), Cass St. & Pacific Beach Dr., 10 a.m.