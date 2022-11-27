Pacific Beach crime log: October 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during October 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Oct. 1

• Rape, 2500 block Quivira Ct., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1500 block Quivira Rd., 1:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 4:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Diamond St., 5:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Hornblend St. & Mission Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2100 block Blackmore Ct., 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Ingraham St. & La Playa Ave., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:26 p.m.

Oct. 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:08 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Reed Ave., 4 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Reed Ave., 4:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:42 p.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Emerald St., 10:50 p.m.

Oct. 3

• Fraud, 800 block Diamond St., 12:50 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 2:40 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Felspar St., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor felon possess/buy/use stun gun, 1400 block Diamond St., 7:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Reed Ave., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:10 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Tourmaline St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 4

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1800 block Quivira Way, 10:03 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Bay Dr., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 800 block Thomas Ave., 6:55 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Yarmouth Ct., 9 p.m.

Oct. 5

• Commercial burglary, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 4:51 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Reed Ave., 6 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Garnet Ave., 10 p.m.

Oct. 6

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Chalcedony St., 2:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block San Joaquin Dr., 3:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Balboa Ct., 3:36 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:01 p.m.

Oct. 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Dawes St., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2700 block Garnet Ave., 6 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Fanuel St. & Grand Ave., 7:08 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 9 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:51 p.m.

Oct. 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Bayard St., 1:56 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Santa Barbara Pl., 4:40 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 6:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Thomas Ave., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1900 block Felspar St., 10:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1:18 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 1:36 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Missouri St., 11:55 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 7:30 p.m.

• Rape, 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 10

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Grand Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 6:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Cass St. & Garnet Ave., 7 a.m.

• Fraud, 900 block Thomas Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, Ingraham St. & Vacation Rd., 9:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 0 block Balboa Ave., 3:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 11

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 3900 block Crown Point Dr., 8:43 a.m.

• Fraud, 4000 block Promontory St., 1 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 1:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Grand Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:50 p.m.

Oct. 12

• Fraud, 1800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7:56 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3900 block Shasta St., 11:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2400 block Emerald St., 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Loring St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 13

• Residential burglary, 700 block Zanzibar Ct., 12 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Emerald St., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, Garnet Ave. & Mission Bay Dr., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 10:01 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Oliver Ave., 11 p.m.

Oct. 14

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Diamond St., 5:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 700 N block Jetty Rd., 1:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Bayside Walk, 10 p.m.

• Felony transport/etc. controlled substance, Dawes St. & Garnet Ave., 11:21 p.m.

• Rape, 5200 block Vickie Dr., 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 15

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Grand Ave., 12:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:43 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Sapphire St., 10:36 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 500 block Sea World Dr., 10:40 p.m.

Oct. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3900 block Ingraham St., 12:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1300 block Fanuel St., 12:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 8:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:22 p.m.

Oct. 17

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, Grand Ave. & Gresham St., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Fanuel St., 10 a.m.

• Fraud, 2400 block Romney Rd., 10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Dawes St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2300 block Geranium St., 12 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from coin operated machine), 4400 block Bond St., 4:40 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 700 block Oliver Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

Oct. 19

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2100 block Thomas Ave., 1 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:08 a.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Reed Ave., 7:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:33 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Grand Ave., 8 p.m.

Oct. 20

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:35 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Bluffside Ave. & Pacifica Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Hornblend St., 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 12:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Agate St., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Hornblend St., 7 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4100 block Jewell St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 8:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Shasta St., 9:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 11:40 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2100 block Reed Ave., 4:55 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting), 700 block Ventura Pl., 6:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Zanzibar Ct., 6:31 p.m.

Oct. 22

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:32 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4000 block Shasta St., 9:58 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 6:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 7:22 p.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block San Fernando Pl., 8:25 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 8:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Grand Ave., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:46 p.m.

Oct. 23

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Grand Ave. & Gresham St., 12:54 a.m.

• Felony possession for sale/sell controlled substance, Grand Ave. & Gresham St., 1:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 2:49 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Buena Vista St., 3:59 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Mariners Way & West Mission Bay Dr., 10:50 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Diamond St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. & Pacific Beach Dr., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block San Luis Obispo Pl., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1800 block Diamond St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony possession of narcotic controlled substance, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 9:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:25 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Emerald St., 10:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Aspin Ct., 11:40 p.m.

Oct. 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Ingraham St., 8:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Olney St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Thomas Ave., 3:07 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Missouri St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4100 block Mission Blvd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 5:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 5100 block Balboa Ave., 7:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2900 block Damon Ave., 8:49 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block Figueroa Blvd., 9 p.m.

Oct. 25

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 2800 block Garnet Ave., 12:27 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ventura Pl., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Donaldson Dr., 10 p.m.

Oct. 26

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Yosemite St., 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3500 block Del Rey St., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block De Soto St., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1900 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 11 p.m.

Oct. 27

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3800 block Haines St., 12:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4200 block Fanuel St., 9:25 a.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Reed Ave., 2:35 p.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Hornblend St., 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:48 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2700 block Garnet Ave., 4:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 4200 block Dawes St., 5 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4500 block Bayard St., 10:49 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4500 block Bayard St., 10:51 p.m.

Oct. 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:07 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Ingraham St. & Vacation Rd., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Reed Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 2900 block Damon Ave., 12:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 900 block Law St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Grand Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3:55 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 6:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 600 block Tourmaline St., 6:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:53 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:50 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 2:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Turquoise St., 10 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 11:50 p.m.

Oct. 31

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 12:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4000 block Dawes St., 4:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Garnet Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 8:10 p.m.