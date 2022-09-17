Pacific Beach crime log: August 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during August 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Aug. 1

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 7 p.m.

Aug. 2

• Residential burglary, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 900 block Santa Clara Place, 7:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 800 block Hornblend St., 8:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 8:20 a.m.

• Fraud, 2400 block Amity St., 10 a.m.

• Fraud, 3000 block Glendora St., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 1:14 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

• Residential burglary, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 4:36 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 800 block Toulon Ct., 7:30 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 900 block Santa Clara Place, 12:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4700 block Jewell St., 2:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 2200 block Balboa Ave., 4:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 8:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Cass St. and Emerald St., 8:45 p.m.

Aug. 4

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block La Playa Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3800 block Haines St., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4900 block Cass St., 2:22 a.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 3000 block Ingraham St., 8:05 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 12:56 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4000 block Fanuel St., 4 p.m.

• Felony likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 600 block Turquoise St., 5:33 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:15 p.m.

Aug. 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Garnet Ave. and Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 1800 block Grand Ave., 7:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 8 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 10:56 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, Jewell St. and Law St., 11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:12 p.m.

• Open container in public park, Ocean Blvd. and Thomas Ave., 11:13 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 11:28 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:57 p.m.

Aug. 6

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with force possible great bodily injury, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 2:56 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block De Soto St., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Sapphire St., 9:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 9:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Bayard St., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mariners Way, 11:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 11:26 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Missouri St., 12:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 500 block Sea World Dr., 6:48 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Thomas Ave., 8:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Felspar St., 10:38 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:17 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:23 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 3800 block Crown Point Dr., 11:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Baja Cerro Circle, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:59 p.m.

Aug. 7

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 0 block Crown Point Dr., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4400 block Fanuel St., 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Los Altos Rd., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Chalcedony St., 7 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 700 block Balboa Ct., 7:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:27 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Haines St., 9 p.m.

Aug. 8

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1300 block Hornblend St., 8:05 a.m.

• Fraud, 1900 block Diamond St., 11:39 a.m.

Aug. 9

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2400 block Garnet Ave., 4:29 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Felspar St., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Yosemite St., 10:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3900 block Haines St., 11 p.m.

Aug. 10

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3000 block Mission Blvd., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 7:35 a.m.

• Use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 7:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4500 block Pendleton St., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3400 block Jewell St., 10:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4700 block Noyes St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 700 block Reed Ave., 5:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery: spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc., 600 block Sea World Dr., 6:19 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4200 block Ingraham St., 6:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, Hornblend St. and Ocean Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:50 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Chalcedony St., 10 p.m.

Aug. 11

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:37 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3400 block Bayside, Lane, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block Thomas Ave., 2:23 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Diamond St., 2:25 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 2:34 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 1:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Bayard St. and Garnet Ave., 7 p.m.

• Rape, 1300 block Oliver Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Quivira Way, 11:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 p.m.

Aug. 12

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:11 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block Parker Pl., 1 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 1:46 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Cass St., 6:50 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3400 block Mission Blvd., 8:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 900 block Grand Ave., 10:52 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

Aug. 13

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Bayard St., 1:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Missouri St., 1:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 2:56 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1600 block Grand Ave., 9:40 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1600 block Grand Ave., 5:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2500 block Ingraham St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4500 block Fanuel St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3300 block Mission Blvd., 9:34 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1300 block Oliver Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 11:22 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:24 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:50 p.m.

Aug. 14

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Oliver Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 12:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 12:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 12:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, 3800 block Haines St., 2:42 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 4:16 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block North Jetty Rd., 9 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Opal St., 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Emerald St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4700 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 6:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2500 block Ingraham St., 8:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 2500 block Ingraham St., 8:45 p.m.

Aug. 15

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1800 block Diamond St., 12:57 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Parker Pl., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer, emergency personnel, etc., 3700 block Corona Oriente Rd., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3400 block Del Rey St., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Chalcedony St., 5:23 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 9:36 p.m.

Aug. 16

• Fraud, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 2:02 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3200 block Mariners Way, 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 800 block Seagirt Ct., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1700 block Soledad Way, 3 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 500 block Sea World Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 800 block Emerald St., 10 p.m.

Aug. 17

• Fraud, 2200 block Pendleton St., 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 11:14 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3600 block Bayside, 12:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Cass St., 2:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 4200 block Ocean Blvd., 6:05 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4400 block Ingraham St., 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:12 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3500 block Bayside Walk, 1:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4200 block Cass St., 7:54 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 9 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4200 block Cass St., 1:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2400 block Loring St., 6:12 p.m.

• Other robbery - no weapon, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2600 block Hornblend St., 11:55 p.m.

Aug. 19

• Fraud, 5200 block Alta Vista St., 9:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Bayard St., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Archer St., 3:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2400 block Grand Ave., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Reed Ave., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block San Juan Pl., 9 p.m.

• Other robbery - no weapon, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:28 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Fraud, Fanuel St. and Garnet Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:38 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Jewell St. and Moorland Dr., 3 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:48 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5200 block Cass St., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Riviera Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Oliver Pl., 1:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 2:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Beryl St., 3:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 5 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 0 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 4500 block Cass St., 8:47 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Missouri St., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Agate St., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Cass St., 11:18 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

Aug. 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:43 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force possible great bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:08 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3800 block Sequoia St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4600 block Lamont St., 7:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Lamont St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:42 p.m.

Aug. 22

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3:11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 10 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 5100 block Dawes St., 11:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 4:36 p.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death, 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 6:56 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3900 block Lamont St., 11:58 p.m.

Aug. 23

• Fraud, 3500 block Del Rey St., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1500 block Quivira Rd., 6:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 10:45 p.m.

Aug. 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 1 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3000 block Revere Ave., 6:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1800 block Diamond St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 5:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Wilbur Ave., 5:50 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1400 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9 p.m.

• Felony arson: structure/forest land, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3400 block Mission Blvd., 9:06 p.m.

Aug. 25

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Emerald St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2:06 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Noyes St., 8:17 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Oliver Ct. and Reed Ave., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 4:27 p.m.

• Fraud, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 6:12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 6:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Haines St. and Oliver Ave., 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Bond St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily injury, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 3900 block Mission Blvd., 11:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 11:49 p.m.

Aug. 27

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon on person, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Missouri St., 5:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Diamond St., 7:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Grand Ave. and Lamont St., 11:38 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Garnet Ave., 3:20 p.m.

Aug. 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Grand Ave., 12:28 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Ingraham St., 6:08 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 900 block Grand Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 2 p.m

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 3700 block Ingraham St., 10:47 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11 p.m.

Aug. 29

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Felspar St., 1 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Ventura Pl., 12:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 0 block Crown Point Dr., 1:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3500 block Del Rey St., 4:27 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1800 block Reed Ave., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block Chalcedony St., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Thomas Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Gabriel Pl., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 0 block Perez Cove Way, 10:59 p.m.

Aug. 30

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 2:12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Reed Ave., 3:41 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Hornblend St., 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 8 p.m.

• Residential burglary, Jewell St. and Reed Ave., 9:18 p.m.

Aug. 31

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4000 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 5000 block Cass St., 12:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Promontory St., 10 p.m.

