Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after woman found shot in Pacific Beach

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman found on the sand in Pacific Beach died from an apparent gunshot wound early Tuesday.

Officers were called around 12:35 a.m. after the injured woman was found on the sand near Reed Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, south of Crystal Pier, police said.

“It is very early in the investigation and too soon to determine whether the woman was shot by someone else, if the injuries are accidental, or self-inflicted. At this point in the investigation, it is most accurate to call this a suspicious death,” police homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said in a statement.

When officers arrived, bystanders were trying to assist the victim. They took over rendering aid to the woman until medics arrived. She was transported to a hospital, where she died, Campbell said.

He said the woman was 65. Her name wasn’t released.

“We are very much in the early stages of this investigation with very limited information,” he told OnScene TV.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and trying to figure out what happened, Campbell said. He said some people left the area before police arrived and he hopes they will contact police about anything they saw or heard.

“A woman lost her life tonight and we are very early and don’t really understand exactly what happened or why,” Campbell said. “If anyone has any information, even if it seems small, that could potentially help us understand what happened, please come forward to the San Diego Police Department.”

He said investigators also planned to check if there was any surveillance video taken in the area.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

