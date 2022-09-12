San Diego police investigate after 16-year-old shot at Mission Bay party

A late-night party at Mission Bay Saturday night ended with a fight that led to a 16-year-old getting shot in the arm, police said.

Several young people were having a party in Playa Pacifica Park, by Leisure Lagoon on Mission Bay Drive south of Clairemont Drive, when a fight broke out around midnight, San Diego police Lt. Ken Impellizeri told OnScene TV. He said he doesn’t know what caused the scuffle.

During the fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired three shots, one of which hit the 16-year-old in the arm, Impellizeri said. Everybody at the party ran off after the gunshots, he said.

The victim and his friends got into a car and started to leave, but were stopped by police, who had been called to the scene.

Police gave the teenager medical aid until an ambulance came and took him to a hospital. His injury is thought to be non life-threatening, Impellizeri said.

Police have not found the shooter.