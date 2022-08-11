Pacific Beach crime log: July 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during July 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

July 1

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Missouri St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Santa Clara Place, 2:33 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 2500 block Ingraham St., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 4500 block Gresham St., 7:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Ensenada Ct., 10 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:18 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:33 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:36 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11:57 p.m.

July 2

• Fraud, 800 block San Juan Place, 12:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1800 block Diamond St., 3 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 1:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3800 block Bayside Dr., 2:05 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 2600 block Bayside Ln., 2:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Bayard St., 6:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 9:57 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11:17 p.m.

July 3

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:45 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Hornblend St., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Reed Ave., 2:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Everts St. & Grand Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Felony exhibit/draw firearm in presence of motor vehicle occupied, 900 block Hornblend St., 8:55 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Santa Clara Place, 2:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 4100 block Strandway, Way, 3 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 700 block Lido Ct., 3:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Ingraham St., 4:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 6 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 7:55 p.m.

• Rape, 1100 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4200 block Fanuel St., 9:10 p.m.

• Infraction minor in possession of alcohol (infraction per 19.8 PC), 700 block Ventura Pl., 9:46 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 10:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 10:09 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Ventura Pl., 10:12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Tourmaline St., 10:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 11:01 p.m.

July 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:35 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3100 block Ingraham St., 9 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Isthmus Ct., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 1:45 p.m.

• • Residential burglary, , 700 block Whiting Ct., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 3:11 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ventura Pl., 6:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Ventura Pl., 6:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 7:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block Bayside Ln., 7:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Kennebeck Ct., 7:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ventura Pl., 8:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Ingraham St., 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1300 block Beryl St., 10:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3100 block Ingraham St., 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc., 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:23 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:30 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Bayard St., 11:44 p.m.

July 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:45 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4600 block Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:41 a.m.

• • Residential burglary, , 3800 block Ocean Front Walk, 3:50 a.m.

• Rape, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 5:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 5:58 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:06 p.m.

• • Residential burglary, , 700 block Jersey Ct., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Jewell St., 7:50 p.m.

July 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 1:16 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Liverpool Ct., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fortuna Ave. & Jewell St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 6:23 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 7 p.m.

July 7

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 5100 block Dawes St., 12:35 a.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Queenstown Ct., 3:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 3:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Ventura Pl., 7:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 3:38 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 5:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Thomas Ave., 10:53 p.m.

July 8

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4400 block Everts St., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block La Playa Ave., 3 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 700 block Santa Rita Pl., 3:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 9:15 p.m.

July 9

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 800 block Grand Ave., 7:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:43 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Cass St., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block San Gabriel Pl., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 3100 block Ingraham St., 8:17 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 500 block Sea World Dr., 9 p.m.

July 10

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Bayard St., 2:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1900 block Hornblend St., 11:12 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Loring St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 100 block Sea World Dr., 1:07 p.m.

• • Other sex crime, , Crown Point Park, 2:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 100 block Sea World Dr., 3:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Grand Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: auto, 1700 block Diamond St., 10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3500 block Ingraham St., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 11:45 p.m.

July 11

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Riviera Dr., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 1:35 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Gresham St., 4:51 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 10:05 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:20 p.m.

July 12

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Loring St., 6:30 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 800 block Turquoise St., 9:10 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:53 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 1800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:53 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Strandway, 10:10 p.m.

July 13

• Commercial burglary, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:46 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4300 block Olney St., 1:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 12:03 p.m.

July 14

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Oliver Ave., 8:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Diamond St., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 2:46 p.m.

• • Commercial robbery - no weapon, , 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Chalcedony St., 5:35 p.m.

• Fraud, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Diamond St., 6:16 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Morrell St., 9 p.m.

July 15

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Grand Ave., 2:29 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Grand Ave., 2:29 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Gresham St. & Oliver Ave., 11:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Interstate 8 westbound & West Mission Bay Dr., 1:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 11:25 p.m.

July 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 3500 block Bayside Ln., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3700 block Jewell St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Chalcedony St., 1:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Van Nuys St., 5:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3300 block Bayside Ln., 9:45 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 3:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1800 block Quivira Way, 6:42 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Everts St. & Pacific Beach Dr., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Quivira, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:23 p.m.

• Felony minor illegally in possession of live ammunition, 1600 block Dana Landing Rd., 10:31 p.m.

July 17

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Lamont St., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 1:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 3900 block Sequoia St., 2:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Hornblend St., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 2:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4100 block Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Grand Avenue & Ingraham St., 4:33 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Oliver Ave., 4:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1500 block West Mission Bay Dr., 8:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3800 block Jewell St., 8:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 9:07 p.m.

• • Residential burglary, , 3300 block Bayside Walk, 10:30 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:40 p.m.

July 18

• Vehicle break-in theft, 4300 block Cass St., 12:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Beryl St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony felon/addict in possession/etc. of firearm, 3100 block Ingraham St., 11:15 p.m.

July 19

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Bayside, 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Diamond St., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1000 block Emerald St., 9:45 p.m.

July 20

• Felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 12:07 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 5:34 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 5:45 a.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Grand Ave., 9:40 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 3800 block Mission Blvd., 1:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 6:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 7:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Beryl St., 8:45 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:42 p.m.

July 21

• Commercial burglary, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Ingraham St. & Pacific Beach Dr., 5:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 600 block Diamond St., 6:28 p.m.

July 22

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Ingraham St., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 6:17 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 8 a.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 7:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 8:13 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Thomas Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 11:28 p.m.

July 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Jewell St., 2:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 3:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 4:56 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Dawes St. & Felspar St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

July 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Island Ct., 2 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3500 block Corona Oriente Rd., 6:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4700 block Cass St., 8:21 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1:19 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Cass St., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 700 block Turquoise St., 11 p.m.

July 25

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 1400 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Diamond St., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block Grand Ave., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 10:58 p.m.

July 26

• Street robbery - no weapon, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 3:11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1600 block Vacation Rd., 12:02 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 3:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Garnet Ave. & Ingraham St., 11:02 p.m.

July 27

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4000 block Ingraham St., 3 a.m.

• Felony lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years, 2000 block Grand Ave., 12:59 p.m.

• Fraud, 5000 block Mission Blvd., 4:01 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5000 block Cass St., 11 p.m.

July 28

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4500 block Lamont St., 3:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block Opal St., 3:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 800 block Garnet Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1700 block Diamond St., 11:45 p.m.

July 29

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:44 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 5:12 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 4400 block Lamont St., 8:25 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Reed Ave., 9:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3700 block Ingraham St., 10:25 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block San Jose Pl., 10:30 p.m.

July 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2000 block Garnet Ave., 1:49 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4900 block San Joaquin Dr., 4:46 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Emerald St., 9 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Turquoise St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 0 block Gleason Rd., 1 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 4500 block Ingraham St., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, Cass St. & Garnet Ave., 4:45 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Diamond St., 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Corona Oriente Rd., 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1900 block Oliver Ave., 8:15 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded hangun: not registered owner, 3400 block Yosemite St., 10:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (purse snatch), 700 block Thomas Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:01 p.m.

July 31

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Grand Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2800 block Grand Ave., 1:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4500 block Bayard St., 1:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4700 block Damon Ave., 3:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Grand Ave., 3:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Pico St., 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1200 block Wilbur Ave., 9:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 11:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Ingraham St., 11:39 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1500 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Grand Ave., 7:25 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in theft, 1300 block Frankfort St., 7:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4100 block Ingraham St., 9:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Hornblend St., 10:40 p.m.

